Kelly Simm-ers away nicely at European Championships

Two years of injury-hell can make or break an athlete and Southampton’s Kelly Simm says she is stronger than ever after an encouraging display at the European Gymnastics Championships.

A series of problems ruled out the 23-year-old for much of 2016 and 2017 but she has rebounded strongly this season – underlined by an eighth-place finish in the uneven bars final in Glasgow to go with two Commonwealth Games medals in April.

Simm was a surprise qualifier for the final and went on to score 14.066pts at the SSE Hydro, her best ever uneven bars score.

She finished 0.667pts behind gold medallist Nina Derwael but the three-time Commonwealth Games medallist is keeping everything in perspective.

“It has been a great year and it has been a tough battle to get back,” she said.

“I do have to remind myself of that sometimes because I was out for a while and my bar routine is quite new so to go through it three times here in Glasgow is great.

“It puts things into perspective. I have got better at competitions and I know how to handle things too. It has been a tough couple of years but in a weird way it has helped.

“It was such a strong bar final and it was a shock for me to even be there.

“That is the first score of 14 I have ever got out there so to do it in a high-pressure situation with no warm-up or anything makes me really please.”

Simm was also part of the Great Britain side that finished fourth in the women’s team event.

Simm, along with Alice Kinsella, Georgia-Mae Fenton, Lucy Stanhope and Taeja James, sat in third following the first of four apparatus but a disappointing display on the beam dented their chances and they were beaten narrowly by the Netherlands.

“I am really proud of this team,” Simm added.

“Great Britain are always known for their fighting spirit. We really did try to fight and we climbed pretty high considering the mistakes on beam. I’m really proud of the girls.

“Getting over the team final and getting ready for the uneven bars was challenging but I am happy I kept my head up.

“That was one of the most difficult things I have ever had to do – it was horrible. Just to get back out there, I had to pull myself together pretty quickly and I did that.”

