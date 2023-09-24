Kelly Services' (NASDAQ:KELY.A) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

Ignoring the stock price of a company, what are the underlying trends that tell us a business is past the growth phase? When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. Ultimately this means that the company is earning less per dollar invested and on top of that, it's shrinking its base of capital employed. On that note, looking into Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELY.A), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Kelly Services:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.036 = US$55m ÷ (US$2.6b - US$1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

Thus, Kelly Services has an ROCE of 3.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Professional Services industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Kelly Services compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Kelly Services here for free.

What Can We Tell From Kelly Services' ROCE Trend?

In terms of Kelly Services' historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, the ROCE was 5.4% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Kelly Services to turn into a multi-bagger.

On a side note, Kelly Services' current liabilities are still rather high at 41% of total assets. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

The Key Takeaway

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 20% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Kelly Services and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

