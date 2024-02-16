Kelly Rowland Walks Off “Today” Show Set — and Rita Ora Fills in — After Dressing Room Issue: Source

A source tells PEOPLE that the 'Mea Culpa' actress "walked out because she and her team didn't like her dressing room," leading the hit morning show to scramble to find a quick replacement

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock; Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty (L-R) Kelly Rowland and Rita Ora.

A behind-the-scenes mishap led to Kelly Rowland's sudden departure from Today, resulting in Rita Ora stepping in to keep the ball rolling.

"Kelly walked out because she and her team didn't like her dressing room," a source tells PEOPLE. "Rita Ora agreed to fill in at the last minute. Many people at the show, inside and outside of the show, were impressed with how great she was."

A rep for Rowland did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, and a rep for Today declined to comment.

Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty (L-R) Hoda Kotb and Rita Ora.

Page Six was the first to report the news, noting that the "Motivation" singer was a guest on the morning show's 8 a.m. hour. Rowland, 43, was then slated to fill in for Jenna Bush Hager in the fourth hour as guest co-host of Today with Hoda & Jenna.

According to the outlet, however, Rowland reportedly requested a green room upstairs, but it was already being occupied by Jennifer Lopez, who was there to promote her new album, This Is Me… Now, and its accompanying Prime Video film.

The former Destiny's Child member was unhappy with the dressing room that was being offered so she opted to depart the set last minute, leaving co-host Hoda Kotb to find a replacement.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Beautycon Kelly Rowland attends Beautycon Los Angeles 2023

Rowland is currently making the rounds in promotion of her new Netflix film, Mea Culpa. Directed by Tyler Perry, the film follows a criminal defense attorney as he takes on the case of a seductive artist accused of murdering his girlfriend, but things soon take a dangerous turn as burning desire seeps in.

Mea Culpa premieres Feb. 23 on Netflix.

