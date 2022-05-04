Kelly Rowland says she can 'definitely see' another Destiny's Child reunion, promotes new book

Will the ladies of Destiny's Child grace the stage together once more?

Maybe, Kelly Rowland says.

Rowland told the Associated Press Sunday she could "definitely see" a reunion with the original girl group's members at some point. The group split in 2006 but has since reunited at the 2013 Super Bowl halftime show and Coachella in 2018.

Rowland has kept in touch with the ladies, including singer and actress LeToya Luckett, who was a founding member of the group and stayed until 2000. At the time, the group was made up of Rowland, Luckett, LaTavia Roberson and of course, Beyoncé.

"LeToya and I have recent, actually, last year, just got our babies together," Rowland said, noting that it's "beautiful" to see the ladies as women now.

Rowland released a six track extended play, "K," in 2021 and starred in films such as Lifetime Christmas movie "Merry Liddle Christmas" and its sequels. She also starred in the 2020 film "Bad Hair," a tale about a Black woman who trades her natural hair for longer, straight tresses and grows to regret it.

Previous Destiny's Child reunions: Beyoncé brings Destiny's Child back at Coachella, and the Internet wasn't ready for it

Friendship among the ladies: The Destiny's Child group chat reunion is a good reminder to check in with your friends

One of Rowland's latest projects, "Always with You, Always with Me," is a children's book about mothers and their children. It was released on April 26, published by Viking Books for Young Readers and was co-written by Rowland and Jessica McKay. Indonesian artist Fanny Liem illustrated the book.

To Rowland, who has two sons, the book is a message to moms who are feeling all the emotions that accompany parenthood, missing their children and working to fulfill their dreams.

"I never saw myself in books as a kid," she said. "This was a really, really big deal for me...for my son to see his complexion, for him to see a Black family altogether as well."

Story continues

The book came about because she and McKay, her co-author, were talking about their sons.

"At that time, I was actually traveling back and forth from Australia to LA," Rowland told the Daily Blast, noting that she often left with tears falling down her face because of the time she'd miss bonding with her child.

She also talked about losing her own mother three weeks after giving birth to her first son, Titan.

"He gave me strength," she said. "I always think about the fact that they hold the keys to your future in this really incredible way."

Saleen Martin is a reporter on USA TODAY's NOW team. She is from Norfolk, Virginia and loves all things horror, witches, Christmas and food.

Saleen Martin, sdmartin@usatoday.com, Twitter: @Saleen_Martin

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kelly Rowland says she can 'definitely see' a Destiny's Child reunion