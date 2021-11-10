Kelly Rowland Reacts After The-Dream Calls Son's Police-Themed Birthday Party 'Refreshing': 'His Idea'

Kelly Rowland son Titan birthday

Kelly Rowland/Instagram

Kelly Rowland's son got exactly the birthday bash he wanted.

The singer shared a gallery of photos from Titan's 7th birthday party on Instagram Tuesday, showcasing her firstborn dressed in a police officer uniform and blowing a whistle during the LEGO Police–themed celebration.

Rowland also shared a sweet family photo featuring her other son, 9-month-old baby Noah Jon, whom she also shares with husband Tim Weatherspoon.

"CELEBRATING TITAN's 7th Birthday!! LEGO POLICE themed birthday! 💛🔵🟡🔵🟡🔵🟡💙," the mom captioned the post.

In the comment section, The-Dream wrote, "Refreshing to see this face in a Police Uniform." Rowland responded, "This theme was all HIS idea!" and added an eye-roll emoji.

Marking his birthday last week, Rowland wrote in a tribute to her son, "To My Favorite FirstBorn! HAPPY BIRTHDAY! Celebrating you is my hearts joy and I thank God for trusting me with a Soul as pure as yours, a heart as big as yours, and a spirit as incredible as yours! What a gift! I love you more than you could ever know! How did 7 get here so fast?"

Kelly Rowland son bday

Kelly Rowland/Instagram

Back in March, the Destiny's Child alum told PEOPLE what she likes most about raising boys — and whether having a daughter is in the cards for the future.

"My favorite part about being a mom to boys is you're their first idea of a relationship, you know what I mean?" Rowland said at the time. "I love hearing Titan go, 'Mommy! Mommy!' too, just my hugs and my kisses. It's awesome."

"I'm sure my husband would love a girl. But he's so happy with his boys right now, and that's all that matters to me," she said, adding, "This sounds really crazy, but once you have a girl, I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm going to have to share my husband!' Because great fathers really want to be there for their girls. I watch all my guy friends with their daughters, and it's the sweetest thing."

"I don't know. I would love a daughter," said Rowland, "but I'm really loving being a boy mom right now. It's really fun."