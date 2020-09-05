Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams Pen Sweet Tributes to Beyoncé on Her 39th Birthday

Kevin Mazur/WireImage Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé and Michelle Williams in February 2013 for Super Bowl XLVII

Beyoncé rang in her 39th birthday with sweet tributes from her friends and family.

On Friday, Queen Bey received birthday wishes from close friends Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, who were all members of the girl group Destiny's Child.

Rowland shared a more recent photo of her and Beyoncé on Instagram, in which the two are both wearing sparkling silver dresses. The candid image features the singers smiling with their heads turned away from the camera.

"To my one who knows me, sometimes better than I know myself! YOU already know... Forever and ever babe!" Rowland captioned the vibrant photo. "Happy Happy Birthday Love! #ItsBDAYBihhhh."

Williams honored the "Crazy in Love" singer with a lengthy Instagram post featuring an early school portrait of Beyoncé.

"Bey always gets people with the baby pics or younger year type pics, so I thought I’d do the same. 😂🎉," Williams wrote of her decision to use the throwback photo.

"The awesome thing about this picture is that it causes me to reflect on how you KNEW who you wanted to be! You worked super hard and you are truly who you’ve always wanted to be!! I’m so honored to not only know who you’ve wanted to be as an artist and to experience that with you but an even greater joy to see the woman, sister and friend you continue to be!" she said.

Williams shared that by posting an early photo of the Black Is King star, it can "serve as an encouragement of how everyone pretty much starts out the same way."

Williams teased, "There’s no way of dodging the corny school pictures unless you purposely skipped school picture day or maybe unfortunately not feeling well that day."

"Happy Birthday Beyonce!! 🎉💕🎉💕," she concluded the post.

Destiny's Child had announced they were going their separate ways back in June 2005, as they were wrapping their Destiny Fulfilled… and Loving It Tour.

Despite their split, they’ve remained close friends, reuniting periodically — notably during Beyoncé’s Super Bowl performance in 2013 and in April 2018, for Beyoncé’s headline performance at Coachella.

Along with birthday wishes from old friends, Beyoncé received a heartfelt tribute from her mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson.

To celebrate her daughter, the mother of two posted an adorable video of Beyoncé performing at a talent show as a young girl.

"Happy Birthday to my forever little girl (in my head) from your biggest fan since your birth!! You have brought me soo much joy and have poured into me so much love and confidence. (yes confidence, at my lowest points you Solange, Kelly. And Angie booted me up and helped me remember my power)!!" she wrote in the caption.

"I am so lucky to have you in my life," Knowles-Lawson continued. "Keep being a light to so many and a warrior that keeps it moving forward even when some people don’t get you, some get it now, and some oh well !!! "

The proud parent teased, "It takes them a lot longer but maybe they’ll get it next year. Some are slower than others! 😂"

"Happy Birthday Baby !!!❤️❤️❤️❤️," she concluded the heartfelt post.