Kelly Rowland Blasts Sesame Place over Viral Video of Muppet Ignoring Black Girls as Park Speaks Out

Giovana Gelhoren
·4 min read
Kelly Rowland
Kelly Rowland

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland is speaking out about an incident during a Sesame Place parade, in which two Black girls were seemingly ignored by one of the characters.

The video of the encounter at the Philadelphia theme park, that has since gone viral on Instagram, infuriated the Destiny's Child alum, 41, as she took to her Instagram Story on Sunday to share her reaction.

The "Finally" singer first reposted the clip and wrote, "OH HELL NAWWW!!" In her following Stories, she shared a video message captioned, "TF! This just made me so mad!"

"Ok so, had that been me, that whole parade would have been in flames," Rowland wrote according to Newsweek. "Like, are you serious? You're not going to speak to my child?" And did you see that baby's face at the end? The little one with the pink on? She deserves an explanation. Hello."

During her appearance at the Nope red carpet premiere on Monday in Los Angeles, Rowland continued to show her frustration.

"I'm still upset," Rowland told Entertainment Tonight on the carpet. "I was livid." She continued, "And I know, me personally, I would've burned the place down. I've said it before and I really mean it."

Sesame Place character Oscar the Grouch performs during the 95th Annual 6abc Dunkin' Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Sesame Place character Oscar the Grouch performs during the 95th Annual 6abc Dunkin' Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Getty

RELATED: Watch Coldplay Bring Kelly Rowland Onstage to Sing Destiny's Child's 'Independent Women' in Atlanta

The original video was posted on Sunday by the Instagram user @__jodiii__ who appears to be the young girls' mom. In the clip, after high-fiving other visitors along the parade route, the character Rosita seems to dismiss the two girls by waving her hands and walks away.

"I'm going to keep posting this, because this had me hot." the user, who goes by Jeezy, captioned the video. "We were on our way out of sesame place and the kids wanted to stop to see the characters. THIS DISGUSTING person blatantly told our kids NO then proceeded to hug the little white girl next to us!"

The user also explained that when she complained to an employee, "they looking at me like I'm crazy." She continued, "I asked the lady who the character was and I wanted to see a supervisor and she told me SHE DIDN'T KNOW !! I will never step foot in @sesameplace ever again ! And please feel free to repost this. Actually run me my money back 😡🤬so mad I stopped the video but it got me so mad when he blatantly told them no."

On Monday, another Instagram user shared their own video of a different encounter at Sesame Place after seeing the viral clip.

"Since seeing [a] few other post like this in the past couple days I figured i should too," wrote user @lr_blitzkrieg. "Now, I'm not saying #Rosita is racist.. but whoever is under this/those masks sure is curving a bunch of brown kids."

She continued, "She ignored Lola TWICE last Sunday. (7/10) Lola ran up to her saying 'ROSITA!' The character went out of their way to change course and Immediately after hugged and took a pic with a little white girl. Investigate this pattern."

Big Bird is shown on a sign near an entrance to Sesame Place in Langhorne, Pa., . The first Sesame Place opened almost 40 years ago outside Philadelphia. A new Sesame Street theme park is set to open next month in San Diego. Officials on Wednesday, Feb. 9. 2022, announced the opening of the first Sesame Street theme park on the West Coast. It will feature Big Bird's Beach, Oscar's Rotten Rafts, and a Cookie-Monster Tower, among other attractions San Diego Theme Park, Langhorne, United States - 26 Dec 2019
Big Bird is shown on a sign near an entrance to Sesame Place in Langhorne, Pa., . The first Sesame Place opened almost 40 years ago outside Philadelphia. A new Sesame Street theme park is set to open next month in San Diego. Officials on Wednesday, Feb. 9. 2022, announced the opening of the first Sesame Street theme park on the West Coast. It will feature Big Bird's Beach, Oscar's Rotten Rafts, and a Cookie-Monster Tower, among other attractions San Diego Theme Park, Langhorne, United States - 26 Dec 2019

Jeff Chiu/AP/Shutterstock

After the initial video went viral, Sesame Workshop released a statement on Twitter on Monday addressing the incident. "Sesame Workshop is aware of the recent incident at Sesame Place Philadelphia, which we take very seriously," the statement wrote, "What these children experienced is unacceptable."

The release continued, "We have been in contact with Sesame Place, our licensed park partner, and they have assured us that they will conduct bias training and a thorough review of the ways in which they engage with families and guests."

RELATED: Kelly Rowland on Leaving Sweet Notes in Her Son's Lunchbox and New Kids' Book: 'Always with You'

"As a global nonprofit educational organization with a mission to help children grow smarter, stronger and kinder, Sesame Workshop has always stood for respect, inclusion and belonging and is committed to providing the highest quality engaging experiences for all children and families," the statement continued.

"We hold our partners to the same high standards. We will continue working with our long-term partner Sesame Place to ensure that appropriate actions are taken and that incidents like this do not happen in the future."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sesame Place Philadelphia also shared a statement to Billboard on Monday. "We sincerely apologize to the family for their experience in our park on Saturday; we know that it's not OK. We are taking actions to do better," the statement read.

It continued, "We are committed to making this right. We will conduct training for our employees so they better understand, recognize and deliver an inclusive, equitable and entertaining experience to our guests. For over 40 years Sesame Place has worked to uphold the values of respect, inclusion and belonging. We are committed to doing a better job making children and families feel special, seen and included when they come to our parks."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Kelly Rowland blasts Sesame Place after video seemingly shows character ignoring Black girls during parade

    Kelly Rowland weighed in on a video that went viral over the weekend from Sesame Place Philadelphia in which a park employee, dressed as Sesame Street's Rosita, seemingly ignored two Black girls.

  • Kelly Rowland sported XXL hair extensions that reach her hips and we're in awe

    Kelly Rowland attends the world premiere of new movie "NOPE" in Hollywood California. She is wearing her hair down and with hip-skimming extensions.

  • ‘Taking the kids to see my old office’: Gladiator star Russell Crowe takes family selfie outside Colosseum

    Crowe played Maximus Decimus Meridius in Ridley Scott’s epic film 22 years ago

  • Armie Hammer Spotted for First Time Since Returning to L.A. with Estranged Wife Elizabeth Chambers

    Armie Hammer's trip back to U.S. soil came amid reports that the actor was selling timeshares in Grand Cayman, which a source later confirmed to PEOPLE

  • Lady Gaga, 36, Reveals Her Sculpted Abs And 🍑 In A See-Through Bodysuit

    During her Chromatica Ball, Lady Gaga flaunted her toned abs, butt, and legs on stage. The singer strengthens her abs with bicycle crunches, yoga, and Pilates.

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • McManis returns interception for decisive TD as Argos rally to down Riders 30-24

    WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Wynton McManis made Touchdown Atlantic worth celebrating for Toronto Argonauts fans. McManis returned an interception 50 yards for the touchdown to rally Toronto past the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 in an entertaining but often chippy contest Saturday afternoon. McManis stepped in front of a Cody Fajardo pass and ran untouched to the end zone at 12:54 of the fourth quarter. Moments later, McLeod Bethel-Thompson found Brandon Banks for the two-point convert to put Toronto ahe

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • Montreal looks for revenge as it hosts Toronto in showdown of struggling MLS teams

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal can get a much-needed win and avenge an embarrassing loss at the hands of its archrival when the Major League Soccer club hosts Toronto FC on Saturday. The game will be a rematch of this year’s Canadian Championship semifinal where Toronto crushed Montreal 4-0 at BMO Field. "It’s never a good feeling to get embarrassed by your archrivals so we want to do the same to them this time," Montreal defender Joel Waterman said. "They’re coming to our home now so I can assure you i

  • Andreescu's comeback continues at site of her 2019 Canadian Open title

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Blue Jays needed new leadership for new chapter

    Charlie Montoyo was the right manager to lead the rebuild in Toronto, and beyond during the pandemic, but now that the Blue Jays are World Series contenders on paper, the team needs new leadership to be successful.

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • Canadian Olympic bronze medallist Joey Lye hopes to empower young female athletes as coach, speaker

    As Olympic bronze medallist Joey Lye steps into the next phase of her life, the Canadian softball star hopes the younger generation heeds one message. "They matter. Their voice matters. And to use their platform to not just continue fighting the fight, but also to be authentically themselves," Lye said in an interview with CBC Sports. After competing at every world championship since 2010, Lye and Team Canada finally got back to the Olympics at Tokyo 2020, landing on the podium with a third-plac

  • Blue Jays need more from Bo Bichette to reach full potential

    Bo Bichette has looked like himself in small stretches this season, they just haven't occurred consistently enough.

  • Roughriders QB Fajardo unsure how long he can play the pain game

    WOLFVILLE — Cody Fajardo isn't sure how much longer he can continue playing on his ailing left knee. The Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback has been playing with a brace on his knee since the second week of the CFL season. Earlier this week, Fajardo expressed optimism his knee was actually starting to come around. But that all changed Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan's 30-24 loss to Toronto in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. In the second quarter, Fajardo was in obvious pain af

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T