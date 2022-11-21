Kelly Rowland Asks 2022 AMAs Crowd to 'Chill Out' After Chris Brown Win Elicits Boos

kelly rowland, chris brown 2022 amas

getty (2) Kelly Rowland; Chris Brown

Chris Brown took home a win at the 2022 AMAs, prompting boos from the crowd and a declaration of support from presenter Kelly Rowland.

The "Forever" singer, 33, beat out Brent Faiyaz, Giveon, Lucky Daye and The Weeknd to win favorite male R&B artist Sunday night, but was not present to accept his award.

When Brown was announced as the winner of the category by Rowland, audible boos could be heard from the crowd amid cheers. The musician has a long history of legal trouble, including multiple arrests for assault and accusations of rape, which he has denied.

As Rowland, 41, said she would accept the award on Brown's behalf, she made a point to hold a finger up to the booing crowd, saying, "Excuse me. Chill out."

"I want to tell Chris thank you so much for making great R&B music and I want to tell him thank you for being an incredible performer," the Destiny's Child alum said. "I'll take this award, bring it to you. I love you. Congratulations."

2022 AMA's Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Kelly Rowland

The win came one day after Brown shared a lengthy video on Instagram that featured him rehearsing for a performance largely set to music by Michael Jackson.

In the comments section of the post, the star implied that he'd been set to perform the routine at the AMAs, writing, "WOULDVE been the ama performance but they canceled me for reasons unknown." It remains unclear if Brown was ever actually slated to perform at the show.

The 2022 AMAs are airing live Sunday night from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.