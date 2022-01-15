Kelly Rizzo Wears Husband Bob Saget's Wedding Ring on a Necklace as She Mourns Him at His Funeral

Kelly Rizzo is ensuring that Bob Saget remains close to her heart.

On Friday, the beloved actor was laid to rest in Los Angeles. The private funeral came just five days after the 65-year-old comedian was found dead in his Florida hotel room on Sunday.

While it was undoubtedly a difficult day for Rizzo — who met Saget in 2015 and married him three years later in 2018 — she found a sweet way to keep her late husband close at Friday's service.

The Eat Travel Rock blogger, 42, threaded a gold chain through her late husband's wedding ring and wore the sentimental piece around her neck.

bob saget, kelly rizzo

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo

RELATED: Bob Saget Laid to Rest 5 Days After His Death: 'The Hardest Day of My Life,' Says John Stamos

In addition to Rizzo, Saget's private funeral was attended by his closest friends and family.

His Full House costars, including John Stamos and his wife Caitlin McHugh, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, were all in attendance.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

John Mayer, Jeff Ross, Jimmy Kimmel, Dave Chappelle, Kathy Griffin and Jonathan Silverman were also seen arriving at the funeral home.

Saget died in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida while on his 2022 comedy tour. The night prior, he had an hours-long stand-up performance outside of Jacksonville.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed Saget's death on Twitter Sunday after deputies were called just after 4 p.m. local time. On Monday, authorities announced that Saget's autopsy was completed. The report indicated that there is currently no evidence of foul play or drug use.

bob saget

FOX via Getty Bob Saget

RELATED: Kelly Rizzo Thanks John Mayer, Jeff Ross for Retrieving Bob Saget's Car: 'No Words for How Much This Meant'

Story continues

Following news of Saget's death, Rizzo released a statement about her husband.

"My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything," she said in the statement shared with PEOPLE on Monday. "I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers."

She continued, "When the time is right and when this news is not as raw, I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world. Sharing how much he meant to me, all of those around him, and how much all of his fans and friends meant to him as well. Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time."

Rizzo has also been resharing tributes from their friends and Saget's costars on her Instagram Story and Twitter.

bob saget, kelly rizzo

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo

RELATED: Bob Saget Spoke to Wife Kelly Rizzo Hours Before His Death, Source Says: 'He Sounded Really Happy'

Mike Young, Saget's close friend and touring partner, recently told PEOPLE that the actor's commitment to his wife was evident.

"It was a great relationship and they were perfect for each other because they're just two neurotic people living under one roof," Young said. "I mean, they're awesome together and they're hilarious together and she's like, the perfect person that could handle Bob."

"Bob was so happy and he talked about her all the time," he continued. "It hurts because as much as she has to share him with the whole world, she knows damn well that he was hers and that was it and he was all about her. He loves her to death."

In addition to Rizzo, Saget is also survived by his three daughters — Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29 — whom he shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer.