Kelly Rizzo and John Stamos remember Bob Saget as a man who loved 'endlessly'

Bob Saget's widow Kelly Rizzo and close friend and co-star John Stamos are speaking out about some of the emotional memories they shared with the comedian.

In an interview Thursday with "Today" show anchor Hoda Kotb, Rizzo discussed some of the warm feelings she and Saget shared as well as the way he made his friends and colleagues feel loved and appreciated.

Saget, best known for his role as widowed father Danny Tanner in the ABC family sitcom "Full House" and as the original host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos," was found unresponsive in his Florida hotel room on Jan. 9. His cause of death has not been released.

Since Saget’s death, Rizzo, 42, has spoken out on social media while mourning her husband. In her first TV interview, she says "every second is horrible" while dealing with the loss.

Kelly Rizzo shares some of her last memories of late husband Bob Saget in interview on the "Today" show.

"You get to a point where your body will just physically not let you cry anymore," Rizzo told Kotb.

An outpouring of love for Bob Saget

After Saget's death, there was an outpouring of love and admiration from friends, co-stars and other members of the Hollywood community. Many of the kind words characterized Saget by the declarations of love he sprinkled into every conversation. Rizzo said the last correspondence with "the best man I've ever known" wasn't any different.

"I think I said 'I love you dearly' and he said 'I love you endlessly,' and then I said 'I can't wait to see you tomorrow.' It was just all love," she said.

Friends and family gathered Jan. 14 at Saget's memorial in Los Angeles to pay their last respects to the star, according to People, TMZ and Daily Mail.

The outlets published photos showing Rizzo and "Full House" stars including Stamos, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweeten, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen as they arrived dressed in black. Dave Chappelle, Jimmy Kimmel, John Mayer and Chris Rock were also pictured in attendance.

John Stamos' eulogy for Bob Saget

Stamos spoke at the memorial and published his eulogy for Saget in The Los Angeles Times Friday, imagining his late friend "still on the road" doing comedy shows and then calling Rizzo right after the show.

"He says he loves her with every bit of his heart. And when he gets to the hotel to put his head on the pillow, he misses his daughters, his family and his friends," Stamos wrote. "God, he loves us all so much. Bob goes to sleep dreaming of when we’ll meet again — and he’s smiling."

John Stamos published the eulogy he gave at Bob Saget's memorial calling him his new "guardian angel."

He added: "Bob, I will never, ever have another friend like you. You will always be my best friend. You are my new guardian angel."

Rizzo said during her Thursday interview how often Saget told his friends he loved them.

"At his memorial there were a lot of people there and every single person was pretty much like, 'Oh I talked to Bob last week,' " Rizzo said. "How did he have the time to talk to everybody and tell everybody that he loved them all the time? It was just amazing."

To Rizzo, the kind words from everyone who knew Saget has been the "silver lining" in her time of grief: "He felt like he was everyone's dear friend, no one will ever be like Bob."

