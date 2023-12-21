Kelly Rizzo Recalls Bob Saget Rallying “Fuller House Cast” as She Was 'Terrified' on Flight She Feared Was Her Last

The late 'Full House' star's wife shared how Saget supported her over the phone, even as he felt like his life was "on fire and falling apart," while he and his costars filmed a Thanksgiving episode

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo

Bob Saget's Fuller House castmates truly were like family to his wife Kelly Rizzo — especially when it came to supporting her in a harrowing moment.

Rizzo, 44, shared a never-before-heard story about how the stars of the Full House spinoff rallied around her late husband when she was traveling to Los Angeles to see Saget for the first taping she'd ever attended.



During her travels from Chicago to L.A., the plane experienced a "serious malfunction," Rizzo told How Rude, Tanneritos! podcast co-hosts Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber.



"They were going around saying like, 'Here's how to assume your brace positions.' It was very, very scary," she recounted.

She continued, "And I remember I was on the phone with Bob and my family. And I was saying like, 'This is really bad. We have to make an emergency landing, and I'm terrified.' And so I'm texting with him nonstop and my family nonstop, and it was borderline this is my goodbye type of thing. You know, 'Letting you know in case something happens.'"

Related: Kelly Rizzo Says She's 'Always' Going to Celebrate Late Husband Bob Saget 'as Long as I Live' (Exclusive)

netflix Bob Saget on "Fuller House"

The Eat Travel Rock blogger said that she remembers Saget telling some of his friends on set what was going on during rehearsals and seeking help from Dave Coulier, who is also a pilot.



"He was saying, like, 'Dave wants to know, is this happening?' 'Dave wants to know, are you hearing these noises,' and so I'm also in this weird state of, like, 'I might die in a plane crash,' but at the same time, I'm communicating with all of the Full House cast around a table while they're in the middle of filming a Thanksgiving scene," she said of the strange situation.

Story continues

Saget's colleagues were truly summoning every source of support they could find, Rizzo continued. "And Bob, I remember Bob was like, 'Candace [Cameron Bure] is praying for you, and this person is saying this, and this person is saying,' and I was like, 'What is going like, what is my life' because we'd only been dating a few months at the time and I was like, 'What is going on?'"

Related: Candace Cameron Bure Says Sharing Memories of Bob Saget with Her 'Full House' Family Is 'Comforting'

Leon Bennett/Getty Images Kelly Rizzo and Bob Saget attend the red carpet premiere and party for "MacGruber" at California Science Center on December 08, 2021

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what here's has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Fortunately, Rizzo's plane landed safely — but Saget had been so "freaked out" that Sweetin, 41, also vividly remembered the day.

She explained how the actor had compartmentalized this stress in order to get through the day, calling it "that thing you have to do when you're shooting and you're like, 'Hey, my life, my actual life, is over here on fire and falling apart,' which we've all been through, 'but I have to just put that in a little fireproof container right now and go do my job.'"

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.