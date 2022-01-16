Kelly Rizzo Mourns 'Sweet Husband' Bob Saget After His Funeral: 'How Lucky Was I'

Bob Saget, Kelly Rizzo

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Kelly Rizzo is opening up about her late husband Bob Saget after laying him to rest Friday.

Rizzo, 42, spoke out about her loss on social media for the first time since the 65-year-old comedian was found dead Sunday in his Florida hotel room, sharing a throwback photo of herself and Saget with a heartfelt statement.

"My sweet husband," Rizzo began in the caption.

"After much reflection this week, I'm trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH," she wrote. "I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years. We had that time to make each other the happiest we'd ever been and change each other's lives forever. I got to be the one to love him and cherish him. He deserves all the love. Every ounce of it. Because that's how amazing Bob was. He was love. If you were in his life you KNEW he loved you. He never missed an opportunity to tell you."

RELATED: Kelly Rizzo Wears Husband Bob Saget's Wedding Ring on a Necklace as She Mourns Him at His Funeral

She continued, "Most importantly. I have no regrets. We loved each other so damn much and told each other 500 times every day. Constantly. I know how much he loved me until the very last moment and he knew the same. I'm so grateful for that. Not everyone gets that."

Rizzo and Saget met on social media in 2015, and they tied the knot in 2018. The Full House star is survived by Rizzo and his three daughters, Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29, with ex-wife Sherri Kramer.

"Bob was a force. I'm sure every one of you out there, whether you knew him or not, was in awe of the enormous outpouring of love and tribute for this special man," Rizzo added. "It was like nothing anyone has ever seen. I am so appreciative for the kindness and support from loved ones and strangers. Everyone loves Bob and everyone wants to make sure I'm ok. And for that, I'm eternally grateful.

Story continues

"Bob had so much more he wanted to do and so much more love to give. And to the best of my ability it will be my mission to share how amazing he was with the world, and try in some small way to keep spreading his message of love and laughter. (No, you will never see me do stand-up). I also want to keep sharing how important the Scleroderma Research Foundation was to him. I just want to make him proud. And to his girls, I will love you all with all my heart, always. Honey, I love you more than anything, forever," she concluded.

Rizzo wore Saget's wedding ring on a gold chain around her neck Friday at the private funeral, which was attended by his Full House costars, including John Stamos and his wife Caitlin McHugh, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli. John Mayer, Jeff Ross, Jimmy Kimmel, Dave Chappelle, Kathy Griffin and Jonathan Silverman were also in attendance.

bob saget, kelly rizzo

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo

Saget was found dead Sunday in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando after performing a stand-up comedy set the night before. An initial autopsy found that there was no "drug use or foul play."

The Eat Travel Rock blogger previously shared a statement with PEOPLE about her husband following the news of his death.

RELATED VIDEO: Bob Saget, Star of Full House and America's Funniest Home Videos, Dies at 65

"My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything," she wrote. "I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers."

She continued, "When the time is right and when this news is not as raw, I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world. Sharing how much he meant to me, all of those around him, and how much all of his fans and friends meant to him as well. Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time."