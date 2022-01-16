Kelly Rizzo Breaks Silence On Husband Bob Saget’s Death: “Bob Was A Force”

Kelly Rizzo today broke her silence on the death of Bob Saget, paying tribute to her “sweet husband” in a lengthy post published to Instagram.

“After much reflection this week, I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time,” she wrote. “But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH. I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years. We had that time to make each other the happiest we’d ever been and change each othe’s lives forever.”

Rizzo expressed gratitude for the fact that she got to be the one to “love” and “cherish” Saget, while noting that he deserved “every ounce” of her affection. “Because that’s how amazing Bob was. He was love,” she said. “If you were in his life you KNEW he loved you. He never missed an opportunity to tell you.”

Even amidst Saget’s death, Rizzo said she has no regrets, given the fact that she and Saget constantly made their feelings for one another known. ” know how much he loved me until the very last moment and he knew the same. I’m so grateful for that,” she wrote. “Not everyone gets that.”

Rizzo referred to Saget as “a force” and shared how “in awe” she was of the “enormous outpouring of love” in the wake of his death. “It was like nothing anyone has ever seen. I am so appreciative for the kindness and support from loved ones and strangers,” she reflected. “Everyone loves Bob and everyone wants to make sure I’m ok. And for that, I’m eternally grateful.”

Saget’s widow added that Saget had “so much more” he wanted to do, and so much more love to give—and that going forward, she will continue to make it her mission to share “how amazing he was” with everyone possible, while at the same time spreading “his message of love and laughter.”

While this doesn’t mean Rizzo will be taking the stage any time soon as a stand-up, as Saget had for so many years, she will “keep sharing” information about the Scleroderma Research Foundation and “how important” it was to him, in the wake of his sister Gay’s death from the disease. “I just want to make him proud. And to his girls, I will love you all with all my heart, always,” Rizzo said in closing. “Honey, I love you more than anything, forever.”

Saget—who married Rizzo in 2018—died on January 9, aged 65. The beloved actor and comedian was laid to rest in Los Angeles on Friday. While an initial autopsy supervised by Florida chief medical examiner Joshua Stephany found no evidence of drug use or foul play, the cause of his death is not yet clear.

Rizzo’s Instagram post can be found below.

  Bob Saget's wife reacts after John Mayer and Jeff Ross drive late comedian's car back home

    ‘The Prius is now home,’ Rizzo wrote on social media

  Kelly Rizzo Wears Husband Bob Saget's Wedding Ring on a Necklace as She Mourns Him at His Funeral

    The actor was laid to rest in Los Angeles on Friday, with a group of his closest family and friends in attendance

  Dave Chappelle On Bob Saget Death: "I Didn't See (It) Coming," Missed Last Text

    Dave Chappelle regrets that he missed his last chance to speak with Bob Saget. During a Thursday night comedy set at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood, Chappelle spoke about how he missed a final text from Saget. “Tomorrow I’m going to go lay my comrade to rest,” Chappelle said, according to video footage posted […]

  • Steve Harvey Got Emotional While Honoring Bob Saget's Legacy on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

    While on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!,' Steve Harvey had nothing but kind words to say about 'Full House' actor Bob Saget, who died this week.

