Kelly Ripa's NSFW Instagram Featured This Sexy Swimsuit Trend That's Just $25

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa/Instagram

Kelly Ripa recently broke the internet when she posted a photo on Instagram featuring her and her husband on the beach. In the photo, Ripa was posing in the most timeless yet sexy of swimsuit trends: the plain black one-piece. Unsurprisingly, Consuelos's jaw was basically on the floor.

A sexy suit and a Kelly Ripa are a dangerous combination. Ripa has recently been dabbling in some of the internet's favorite trends, and she always makes practical and classic look so good. A couple months ago, she wore an oversized leather tote that actually could fit all of your belongings. Then she wore TikTok's favorite $29 slip skirt trend that works with anything. And now she's wearing a popular retro swimsuit style that's making its way into the mainstream.

Black One Piece Bathing Suit

Courtesy

Shop now: $25 (Originally $30); amazon.com

One-pieces have been popular for many seasons but now many fashion girls and celebrities are opting for the classic vintage style instead of a bikini for their trips to Capri. Black one-pieces look good on literally everyone, and it's the type of swimwear you can actually repurpose during the colder months — it's basically the same thing as a leotard or a bodysuit.

August just so happens to be one of the best times to stock up on swimwear, and it's when you'll find many styles marked down. It's also right after the summer vacation rush, so your size will most likely be in stock. Plus, now that traveling has gotten a little safer, it's never not a good idea to buy a new swimsuit, especially if it's Kelly Ripa approved. Nearly all of them are under $100 at Nordstrom right now, with some select luxury options under $200. And you can easily buy one on Amazon for as little as $25.

And while we can't guarantee the chances you'll get an Instagram picture as iconic as Ripa (it would be hard to top), the Ripa-effect will still be the same. Jaws will drop, photos will be taken, and you'll likely convince yourself it's the best swimsuit you've ever bought.

Shop the Kelly Ripa-approved swimsuit trend below.

