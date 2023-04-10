Kelly Ripa On T. J. Holmes & Amy Robach Scandal As Husband Mark Consuelos Is Set To Take Over As ‘Live’ Co-Host: “No Bangin’ On The Side For Us”

Kelly Ripa is about to get a new co-host in her daytime talk show and it’s her husband Mark Consuelos.

When Ripa made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen read a question from a fan wanting to know her thoughts on the GMA3 romantic scandal between T. J. Holmes and Amy Robach.

“Mark and I have taken a vow of chastity while we will be working together,” she said looking straight into the camera.

Ripa added, “I know how ABC does not like that… TV partners bangin’ on the side. So, we promise, no bangin’ on the side for us.”

It was in January of this year that ABC opted not to continue their work relationship with Robach and Holmes who were hosts of GMA3. The news of their exit came after the duo was suspended from the show after it was uncovered they were romantically linked while still married to their respective spouses.

Being that Ripa has a romantic relationship with her future morning co-host, many viewers have found the decision to part ways with Robach and Holmes confusing.

It was in February of this year when Ryan Seacrest announced he was leaving Live with Kelly and Ryan after six seasons with Consuelos taking his place starting Monday, April 17.

“Working alongside Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and one of the highlights of my career. She has been an amazing partner, friend, and confidant, and although we will always be a part of each other’s lives, I will miss our mornings together,” Seacrest said announcing his exit.

