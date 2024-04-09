Kelly Ripa Shows Off Her and Mark Consuelos’ In-N-Out Order

The fast-food restaurant has been a staple for many celebrities, including Dwayne Johnson, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Chris Pratt, and Meghan Markle

Kelly Ripa/Instagram; Virisa Yong/Variety via Getty Kelly Ripa shows off she and Mark Consuelo's In and Out Order

Every trip to the West Coast has to include a stop at In-N-Out — just ask Kelly Ripa!

The talk show host, 53, gave a view of her and her husband Mark Consuelos' meal at the beloved burger chain in an Instagram Stories post on Monday, April 8.

The upload began with a photo of two cheeseburgers, tomatoes, lettuce, and cheese sitting next to two plates of French fries and multiple ketchup packets. Ripa shared the post with The Mamas & the Papas' "California Dreamin'" playing in the background.

It was followed by a photo of their finished meals, in which Ripa wrote: "Deleted."

Kelly Ripa/Instagram View of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' meal at In-N-Out

Their trip to California comes days after Consuelos, 53, celebrated his birthday, which Ripa marked with a sweet video montage on Instagram.

"Happy birthday @instasuelos baby, you’re the coolest," added Ripa in the caption of the Saturday, March 30 post.

It's no surprise that the couple — who host their Live with Kelly and Ryan from New York — chose to have a meal at In-N-Out during their trip to California.

Randy Shropshire/Getty Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

The fast-food restaurant has been a staple for many celebrities, including Dwayne Johnson, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Chris Pratt, and even Meghan Markle.

After Paul Giamatti went viral for grabbing a bite at the eatery following his 2024 Golden Globes win, he showed his love for the restaurant by wearing cufflinks bearing its logo at the 2024 Oscars.

Academy Awards host Jimmy Kimmel told PEOPLE in March why he believes it has become a favorite stop in Hollywood.

Kelly Ripa/Instagram Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos eat at In-N-Out

"The award show tradition is In-N-Out after the show. And I think part of why is because when people are in L.A., one of the things on their list is to go to In-N-Out — and there are a lot of people that are in L.A. just for the Oscars — so they wind up going like, 'Okay,' " said Kimmel.

"Also, you get very hungry, so In-N-Out is definitely the award show tradition. Nothing against McDonald's, but on award show night, it's In-N-Out," he continued.



Most of the popular burger chain locations are in California and the West Coast, but it's slowly expanding east with restaurants in Idaho, Utah and Texas.

