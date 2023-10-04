Kelly Ripa Says ‘I Love Not Getting My Period’ After Menopause

Ripa and her podcast guest, Dr. Erika Schwartz, debunk the social stigmas that menopause is “embarrassing”

Shutterstock Kelly Ripa.

Kelly Ripa says there are perks to menopause, which she went through during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I love not getting my period. There — I said it,” Ripa, 53, said on the Tuesday episode of her podcast, Let’s Talk Off Camera, where she spoke with Dr. Erika Schwartz — a patient advocate and Ripa’s own hormone doctor — about the social stigmas that still surround menopause.

While “half the population” will experience menopause, Ripa says “people still whisper the word menopause,” saying, “the information is still so hidden.”

“We’re still in the Dark Ages,” Dr. Schwartz says, adding that doctors are “completely devoid of information” on menopause. “It was like a bad secret.”



Dr Erika Schwartz Facebook Dr. Erika Schwartz

When Dr. Schwartz shares that her older patients will often lie about going through menopause, Ripa agrees, saying that she has older friends who will “routinely tell me they still get their periods regularly.”

“They’re talking to me, an open book, and still cannot bring themselves to talk about having gone through menopause. It is too scary for them to acknowledge,” she continues.



Ripa says they think menopause is “embarrassing, and I don’t know why that is, though, in this day and age."

“Because, in this day and age, there’s still a lot from yesterday’s day and age that has permeated the society and culture,” Dr. Schwartz responds. “And we think that being aged beyond menopause, we’re no longer useful.”

“The moment you’re no longer fertile, you’re not useful,” Dr. Schwartz continues. “I think you’re very useful. That’s when you have the information, the experience. You have so much to bring to the table, that I think every woman should feel great about herself."



Ripa says she was referred to Dr. Schwartz from “a famous person,” telling her, “I always stop that person and thank them when I see her [because] if I didn’t have you, I don’t know what I would be like right now.”

Paul Morigi/Getty Images Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelous.

The Live with Kelly and Mark host says, “I could barely sit up and I was like, ‘I don’t know what’s wrong with me,’ and she said, ‘You’re probably perimenopausal’ and I was like ‘No, I get my period constantly’ and she said, ‘Yeah that’s perimenopause. That’s part of it.’ ”

The irregular periods Ripa mentioned are a symptom of perimenopause, the “natural transition to menopause,” according to the Mayo Clinic. Along with changes to the menstrual cycle, it includes symptoms like hot flashes, sleep problems, mood changes and bone loss.

It can also cause a change in sexual arousal and desire, which Ripa also has discussed in the past, admitting she wanted a break from sex with husband Mark Consuelos during menopause.

And while menopause does have its drawbacks, Ripa quips, “You’re able to wear white pants and not be terrified."

“My first Memorial Day through Labor Day after menopause…it was the summer of the white pant because I never had to worry about wearing white pants,” she says.



