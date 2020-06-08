Kelly Ripa Says Josh Duhamel Would Play with Her Son 'for Hours' on the Set of All My Children

Kelly Ripa is sharing a sweet memory of Josh Duhamel.

During Monday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Ripa, 49, opened up about the first time her son Michael, now 23, met Duhamel, 47, on the set of All My Children.

"I'm going to tell you a story about Josh Duhamel," Ripa began before she and Ryan Seacrest welcomed the actor as a guest on the show.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"This morning when we were setting up and he was doing his sound check, I had to grab Michael and I said, 'I want you to see somebody,'" Ripa continued. "When we both worked at All My Children together, Josh —there's a handful of people who were born to be parents that I've known in my life, Josh being one of them."

"He was like a young kid, he was in his very early 20s when we had Michael," Ripa said of Duhamel. "He would sit and play with Michael, who was a toddler, for hours, and Michael used to call him the Iron Giant."

RELATED: Kelly Ripa Shares Sweet Pic of Son Michael and His NYU Graduation Tassel with 'Proud Mom' Chain

Ripa explained that Michael was a big fan of 1999 animated film, which follows a giant alien robot, saying her son thought it was "super cool" and had an Iron Giant toy.

Making the moment even sweeter, Ripa shared that Michael, whom she shares with husband Mark Consuelos, thought Duhamel was a giant himself.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images; David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Kelly Ripa, Josh Duhamel

Ripa and Consuelos are also parents to daughter Lola, 18, and son Joaquin, 17.

"Josh compared to his parents looked like a giant. He was like, 'Who knew that adults came in this size!'" Ripa said while laughing. "He's used to looking down on adults, but Josh, he was like, 'You're the largest person I've ever seen.'"

Ripa went on to share that Duhamel and her son had a sweet reunion.

"It was nice for them to reconnect this morning," Ripa added.

Story continues

Duhamel has since become a father, welcoming son Axl Jack with ex-wife Fergie back in 2013.

Michael's virtual get-together with Duhamel comes on the heels of another big life moment: his recent graduation from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts.

Last month, Ripa raved over her son's accomplishment, writing "Happy virtual graduation MJC. We are so proud of you. #quarentinegraduation2020 we know it's not what we all expected but we are so grateful to be all together on what I know must seem like the longest family trip ever..."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa with their kids

Ripa, Consuelos and their children have been social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic in the Caribbean.

A source told PEOPLE the family was on a trip when ABC instructed them to shelter in place.

RELATED: Kelly Ripa Says She's Wearing Her 18-Year-Old Daughter Lola's Clothes Now: 'It's Gone There'

Ripa discussed their decision during a virtual town hall last month with ABC employees moderated by Sandy Kenyon.

"We had planned a trip for our family, and it was supposed to be our entire family of course," said Ripa, according to a source at the town hall. "And we arrive and three days later, the entire world changed, really. I mean, everything shut down; the government shut down; our country shut down. I hate to use the word stuck, but we were. We decided to stay where we were."