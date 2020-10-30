Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Pay Homage to Tiger King , Schitt's Creek & More for Halloween

ABC Live with Kelly and Ryan

Live with Kelly and Ryan!'s annual Halloween extravaganza was a success once again!

In honor of the spooky fall holiday, cohosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest dressed up in a variety of costumes on Friday's show, paying homage to some of 2020's biggest pop culture moments.

To kick off the show, Ripa, 50, and Seacrest, 45, walked out dressed as Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic, respectively, from Netflix's hit documentary miniseries Tiger King.

"Hey all you cool cats and kittens," Ripa hilariously said, trying Baskin's trademark catchphrase on for size.

Next, the pair underwent a quick costume change and returned as beloved Schitt's Creek characters Moira and David Rose, played by Catherine O'Hara and Dan Levy in the Emmy-winning series.

And then for their third costume, Ripa and Seacrest dressed as characters from The Mandalorian, in honor of the fact that season 2 of the hit Disney+ Star Wars series is dropping on Friday.

The cohosts followed up with costumes from the Disney Channel Original Movie Zombies. Then, Seacrest dressed as an NBA player and Ripa as a US Open player in a bubble, poking fun at the sports' handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout the broadcast, Ripa and Seacrest also participated in pre-recorded segments that included appearances from Kristin Chenoweth, Survivor host Jeff Probst, Dr. Pimple Popper's Dr. Sandra Lee and Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif from Botched.

The show also held the annual Halloween costume contest. With no fans in-studio, the winners were announced virtually, with the prizes totaling $10,000.

Live with Kelly and Ryan! airs weekdays (check local listings).