Kelly Ripa Recalls Trying to Set Her Son Up with Lisa Rinna’s Daughter: ‘He Wouldn’t Know What to Do’

Ripa is a mom of three, while Rinna is mom to two daughters

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty, ABC via Getty

Kelly Ripa has tried to play matchmaker for her kids.

Chatting with Lisa Rinna on Thursday's episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, the former soap stars caught up, with Ripa, 52, congratulating Rinna, 60, on daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin's modeling success.



"Sometimes when I see your daughter, she is so reminiscent of you that I have to stop," the daytime host remarked.

"I know, I know. It’s just truly been amazing," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum replied. "It’s so much fun watching her. She’s grown so much. She’s just like, killing it."



Ripa then admitted that "for years I tried to set our kids up," though she didn't mention which of her sons — Joaquin, 20, and Michael, 26 — she had in mind for the 22-year-old model.

"Yes, true story," said Rinna, who also shares daughter Delilah, 25, with husband Harry Hamlin.

"For many, many years I tried. And then one day, Amelia like, burst onto the runway — I think it was her first fashion show, and I was like, ‘Nevermind, he wouldn’t know what to do with that,' " Ripa laughed. "I texted her like, ‘Forget it, he wouldn’t know.’"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Delilah and Amelia Hamlin, Lisa Rinna

Related: Kelly Ripa's Daughter Says Her Mom Told Her the Paparazzi Were 'Bird Watchers' When She Was Younger

Aside from her two sons, Ripa also shares 22-year-old daughter Lola — whom she recently celebrated on National Daughters Day — with husband Mark Consuelos, 52.

The talk show host posted a sweet Instagram carousel showcasing photos of Lola throughout the years last month for the occasion, captioning the post, “#NationalDaughtersDay and today we celebrate @TheYoungestyung 🤍 Love you Lola!!!”

Story continues

The collection of throwback photos included various moments of Lola's life while growing up, including several snapshots of the mother-daughter duo together, as well as a few photos of Lola with her father.

Kelly Ripa/Instagram Kelly Ripa's three kids

Rinna similarly shared praise for her two girls in August on a mother-daughter outing, posing together in loungewear on a boat.

"My favorite people on the planet🌎," she captioned the Instagram post, where they smile as they cuddle together. "My heart and soul ❤️."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.