Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Wear Day of the Dead-Inspired Costumes to Hulaween Gala

The couple looked frighteningly fashionable at the annual Halloween event hosted by the New York Restoration Project

Arturo Holmes/Getty Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are in the Halloween spirit, and there’s no bones about it!

The Live with Kelly and Mark hosts brought their A-game for the 27th Annual New York Restoration Project Hulaween Gala on Friday.

Walking the red carpet together, Ripa, 53, and Consuelos, 52, coordinated with matching Día de Muertos costumes, honoring the holiday known as Day of the Dead.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

Ripa wore her hair in braided ponytails with a stunning red floral crown that included golden spikes. Both she and Consuelos’ faces were painted with an elaborated skeletal design.

Ripa’s top was a form-fitting leather corset look across her chest while her arms and neck were covered in black mesh. Her multilayer skirt featured a rainbow of colors, commonly associated with the Día de Muertos holiday and traditional Mexican heritage.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Riverdale star looked sharp in a black bolero jacket with intricate gold trimming and black slacks to match.

The New York Restoration Project's Hulaween Gala is an annual event that raises funds to ensure equitable access to green space for all New Yorkers. This year, the costume party was held at Cipriani South Street. The theme was "Once Upon a Hulaween: Scarytales & Deadtime Stories."

Related: Mark Consuelos Reveals How Wife Kelly Ripa ‘Went All Out’ at Their N.Y.C Home for Halloween

For those who may have had a hard time figuring out what to wear, the organization was put together a 20-page costume lookbook to inspire creativity.

Many of the photographs included wardrobe ideas from characters on television shows. Featured in the guide was Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page, Jared Leto at the 2019 Met Gala when he was accompanied by a replica of his own head and Angelina Jolie as Maleficent.

Story continues

Music executive Clive Davis was among the honorees at this year's event, receiving the Wind Beneath My Wings award. Organizers recruited Dionne Warwick and Chlöe for live performances.

Kelly Ripa/instagram Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa

Ripa and Consuelos are also event chairs for the gala, along with their daughter Lola Consuelos.

Other members include Andy Cohen, Padma Lakshmi, Bryan Lourd, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, Vered Rabia, Darcy Stacom, and Bette Midler.

Related: Sarah Jessica Parker Would Do a 'Hocus Pocus 3' If Bette Midler Does: 'No One Says No to' Her

Bruce Glikas/WireImage Bette Midler

The Hocus Pocus alum, 77, previously talked to PEOPLE about her involvement in the 25th annual event.

“One of the main things we wanted to do was bring awareness to the organization and to inspire others across the country to do something similar to the model that we've established," Midler said in October 2020.

“Everyone deserves access to high-quality public green space,” the NYRP website states, adding that it “works collaboratively with residents in communities across the five boroughs to renovate gardens, restore parks, plant trees” and more.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.