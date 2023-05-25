Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Pretend to French Kiss in Front of Their Kids: 'It Disgusts Them'

“We make them think we're Frenching, because it disgusts them," the LIVE with Kelly and Mark co-hosts, both 52, revealed on Thursday's episode

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos enjoy pretending to French kiss in front of their children.

“We make them think we’re Frenching, because it disgusts them," the LIVE with Kelly and Mark co-hosts, both 52, revealed on Thursday's episode, referencing their kids.

Ripa added that she and her husband “never [actually] French in front of the kids,” but they like to “fake” to annoy Joaquin, 20, Lola, 21, and Michael, 25.



The couple's admission came about after they discussed their love of making out.

Consuelos said, “You know the romance languages. The Europeans — we’re both from that descent. There’s the French kiss – one of my favorites,”

He continued, joking, “One of our kids’ favorites when we’re doing it. They love that.”



Ripa and Consuelos recently celebrated their daughter Lola's graduation from the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music at NYU Tisch.

"Lola Gets! 🎓 #HappyGraduation and congrats @theyoungestyung … we are so proud of you 👏 👩‍🎓 🎉 @instasuelos #NYU2023 #NYUCliveDavisInstitute," Ripa captioned an Instagram post about the achievement.

Consuelos also took to Instagram to post about his daughter's graduation, writing, "Congratulations Lola!!! We love you!!"

Both Ripa and Consuelos' posts involved video montages of clips from the graduation ceremony, set to Ella Fitzgerald's rendition of "Whatever Lola Wants."

