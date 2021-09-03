Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Enjoy Playdate with Andy Cohen's Son Ben: 'I Call Them GILFS!'

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have found a way to enjoy the pitter-patter of little feet again after sending their youngest child off to college.

The couple, both 50, paid a visit to their pal Andy Cohen on Friday and had a playdate with the host's 2½-year-old son Benjamin Allen.

Consuelos had Ben smiling ear-to-ear as he threw the toddler above his head in one photo, as Ripa picked him up to smell some flowers.

"He calls Kelly & Mark 'Mee Maw' and 'Pee Paw'…. I call them GILFS!" Cohen, 53, captioned photos of the visit.

Cohen welcomed Ben via surrogate in February 2019.

Consuelos and Ripa bid farewell to their son Joaquin, 18, who began his freshman year at the University of Michigan this week.

"So far we are crushing this empty nest thing," Ripa wrote, posting a photo of herself and her husband sinking into the couch.

"I had almost no doubt," their oldest son Michael Joseph, 24, wrote in the comments. The couple, who tied the knot in 1996 after meeting on the set of All My Children, also shares daughter Lola, 20.

Ripa previously discussed Joaquin's college prospects on Live! with Kelly and Ryan, noting that he struggled with dyslexia and dysgraphia — the latter affects a person's writing abilities. "Mark and I were FaceTiming the other night ... Mark got very emotional, and very choked up, because he said, 'You know, I never thought he would be able to go to college,'" she recounted in February. "Because he was profoundly dyslexic and dysgraphic."

The American Housewife actress added that she never doubted him, as he was able to overcome his learning disabilities "through hard work, determination [and] remediation" over the years. "But, kids with dyslexia learn how to read the room, they pick up on social cues ... their other skills become [stronger]," Ripa added.

She appeared to be missing her babies this weekend as she took a trip down memory lane, posting an adorable throwback photo of Consuelos and the kids from their first day of school in 2008.

Lola is starting her junior year at NYU this fall, where Michael graduated virtually from their Tisch School of Arts in May 2020.