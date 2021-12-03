Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Enjoy a Romantic Dinner for 2: 'Date Night with My Fave'

Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa

Mark Consuelos/Instagram

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos know the importance of spending quality time together.

Ripa, 51, and Consuelos, 50, took time out of their busy schedules to enjoy a quiet date night for two on Wednesday, with Consuelos sharing a sweet selfie of the couple during their special outing.

"Table for 2," the former Riverdale actor captioned the cute photo of the pair, adding, "Date night with my fave."

The pair, who have been married for over 25 years and share three kids together, kept their date night looks simple by sporting all-black ensembles. Consuelos was dressed in an upscale casual black sweater while Ripa looked chic and sleek in a black spaghetti strap top and a necklace with gold detailing.

RELATED: Vanessa Morgan Shares the 'Good Advice' She Received from Kelly Ripa After Son River's Birth

RELATED: Kelly Ripa Shares Uncanny Resemblance to Her Mom in Throwback Photo: 'Shoutout to Mom's Hair'

In addition to going out for their big date night, Ripa and Consuelos totally got into the holiday spirit, as the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host posted a picture of the family's gorgeous Christmas tree on Wednesday.

"Behold the lady. She's colorful this year!" Ripa captioned the festive photo of their decoration.

Although Consuelos and Ripa lead extremely busy professional lives, they appear to make their relationship a priority.

In October, Consuelos posted a sweet tribute to his wife on her 51st birthday, sharing how he loves spending as many days as he can with her and calling her his "best friend, lover, and confidant."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"My dance partner in life.. My forever girl," he wrote. "For all the important days we've missed being together over many years, I'm so grateful to spend this special day with you. I love you, Happy Birthday amore."

Story continues

In September, the parents of three traveled to Ann Arbor, Michigan, together to support their youngest son, Joaquin, 18, who is on the wrestling team at the University of Michigan.

Earlier in the month, Ripa opened up about her and her husband becoming "empty nesters" now that their youngest child is away at college.

RELATED VIDEO: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Discuss Their 'Traditional and Almost Old-Fashioned' Marriage Roles

"We became empty nesters. We took our youngest son to college, we dropped him off. It was hard. It was really hard," she said during a previous episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan.

"It's one of those things where, you can never be ready," Ripa added. "We've done it before but the other two, they stayed in New York so we knew they were there, even though their visits weren't as frequent as we thought."