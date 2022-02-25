Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrate Son Joaquin's 19th Birthday: 'We Love You Buddy'

Joelle Goldstein
·3 min read

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are celebrating their son Joaquin's 19th birthday!

The couple marked the day with respective Instagram posts on Thursday, showing photos of their youngest child — who's on the wrestling team at the University of Michigan — throughout the years.

"Happy 19th birthday @joaquinconsuelos 💙💛 we love you sooooooo much! You will forever be my newborn. 🎉🎉🎉🎂🎂🎂" Ripa, 51, wrote on Thursday beside a photo collage of her son in his wrestling uniforms and at graduation.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host also shared a number of snaps of her Instagram Story featuring Joaquin. Several images showed Joaquin with his dad, while another featured him in a helicopter with Ripa and ABC journalist, David Muir.

Ripa also posted multiple shots of Joaquin as a baby, writing "Happy birthday" beside each one.

RELATED: Kelly Ripa Reflects on Motherhood as Her Youngest Son Turns 19: 'You Blink and They're Gone'

In Consuelos' post, he shared a close-up photo of Joaquin wearing a straw hat and smiling at the camera.

"Happy 19th bday Quino. We love you buddy!!" the proud dad wrote beside the image.

Like his wife, Consuelos also shared some photos and videos in honor of Joaquin to his Instagram Story.

The clips showed Joaquin competing in a match and wrestling with his father as a child, while other snaps showed him with his mom and older siblings, Michael, 24, and Lola, 20.

Earlier in the day, Ripa gave a sweet shout-out to her youngest child on Live with Kelly and Ryan and candidly spoke to co-host Ryan Seacrest about how having Joaquin "100% seems like yesterday" and "it doesn't make sense."

Ripa explained that she was looking through photos of her son to create a birthday video tribute and got emotional about how much he's grown over the years.

"When you see how tiny he is in his first wrestling tournament, he's so skinny and so tiny. And I was like, 'Hopefully this is just a phase.' But compared to now, it's just like… I just can't really explain it to you," she said.

"You blink, and when parents would say this to me, I would tune them out… cause they would say, 'You know, the days are long but the years are short,'" Ripa continued. "And I'm sitting there with three kids going, 'The years are long too!' You know what I mean? And then suddenly you blink and they're gone."

Kelly ripa
Kelly ripa

Kellyripa/Instagram Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos and son Joaquin

RELATED: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Discuss Being 'Wrestling Parents': 'We Don't Know Anything'

Back in September, Ripa opened up on her show about dropping Joaquin off at college, sharing, "It was hard. It was really hard." (Lola is currently studying at NYU, while Michael graduated virtually from Tisch School of Arts in May 2020.)

"We dropped him off at school and we gave him a hug — it was actually brutally painful," she recalled. "And I said, 'I did not realize that 18 years would go so fast.' And he didn't say anything, he was just giving me a hug. But he turned to walk away and I said, 'Wait, Joaquin, one more!' And he kept walking. And I knew that it was happening to him too, the emotion."

"It's one of those things where you can never be ready," Ripa added. "We've done it before, but the other two, they stayed in New York, so we knew they were there, even though their visits weren't as frequent as we thought."

