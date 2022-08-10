Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos 'casually' tease daughter Lola's first single with breezy video

Edward Segarra, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are officially part of the Lola Consuelos hype team.

Ripa and Consuelos teased on Instagram Tuesday the release of daughter Lola’s debut single, titled "Paranoia Silver Lining," with a low-key, DIY commercial. The track is set to drop tomorrow.

In the video, Ripa and Consuelos are seen lounging by the pool hand in hand, as the groovy midtempo of Lola’s song plays in the background. "Casually waiting for the arrival of @theyoungestyung first single PARANOIA SILVER LINING," Ripa captioned the post.

A few of Ripa’s famous friends chimed in with their own excitement over the single’s release.

"The song is as great as your tans!" Andy Cohen quipped.

"this :25 sec clip on loop in my office," wrote David Muir, anchor of "ABC World News Tonight."

“I CAN’T WAIT,” wrote “Lucifer” star Rachael Harris.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa)

Lola, 21, is the only daughter of Ripa and Consuelos, who also share sons Michael, 25, and Joaquin, 19.

Speaking to People for the outlet's Inaugural Family Issue in 2020, the "Live with Kelly and Ryan" co-host said she thought parenting sons and daughters was going to be different than how it turned out.

"I think I had definitive ideas about raising girls versus raising boys, even though I don’t really believe in gender stereotyping," Ripa said at the time. "My sons are just as sensitive as my daughter, and my daughter is as strong as my sons."

Ripa also revealed that Lola has taught her a lot about "being a modern-day woman."

"It really gives me hope — her generation really supports each other, the way she and her friends have each other’s backs," Ripa explained. "For all the talk about women helping other women, I see it in her generation in a way I never have before."

'It was really hard': Kelly Ripa details emotional journey of dropping son off to college

'My daughter is as strong as my sons': Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos detail parenting their kids

Contributing: Rasha Ali

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos tease daughter's new song with breezy video

