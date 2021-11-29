Kelly Ripa Made This Affordable Designer Denim Brand Blow Up — and Now It's on Sale

Kelly Ripa Jen7 Jeans Cyber Monday Sale

I want to be Kelly Ripa's BFF. I'm just putting it out in the universe because, well, manifestation, y'all. The talk show host seems like one of the most down-to-earth celebs, and I am basing this partly off of her wardrobe choices: When you could have access to just about every designer out there yet constantly go with some of Nordstrom's most affordable brands, that screams low-key to me.

One brand Ripa put on my map is Jen7, the affordable sister brand of 7 For All Mankind. Like its predecessor, which counts celebrities like Sarah Jessica Parker, Dakota Johnson, and Emma Roberts as fans, Jen7 makes darn good jeans that are flattering and comfy. Most Jen7 styles ring in somewhere between $80 and $120, even though they could easily go for triple that. And now, they're even cheaper during Nordstrom and Amazon's Cyber Monday sales.

Best Jen7 Cyber Monday Deals

Jen7 High Waist Ankle Skinny Jeans, $74 (Originally $99); nordstrom.com

Jen7 Slim Boyfriend Jeans, $82 (Originally $99); nordstrom.com

Jen7 Slim Straight in La Quinta, $69 (Originally $99); amazon.com

Jen7 Leopard Print Ankle Skinny, $74 (Originally $99); nordstrom.com

Jen7 Ankle Straight Jeans, $74 (Originally $99); amazon.com

Jen7 Slim Bootcut, $76 (Originally $109); amazon.com

Jen7 Pull on Skinny Jeans, $74 (Originally $99); nordstrom.com

Right now, you can snatch up Jen7 jeans for as little as $69 while Cyber Week sales last. If you need a new pair of skinnies that'll probably be as comfy as your go-to leggings, consider grabbing a pair of these jeans made from stretchy, move-with-you denim. There are also these fashion-forward cheetah-print jeans that will make you feel so fierce and these classic straight-legs that you'll be wearing 24/7, promise.

We know that good jeans can be hard to come by, but you certainly won't be disappointed with anything you get from Jen7. Worth noting: Ripa isn't the only fan of this affordable denim label. Supermodel Brooke Shields has also been spotted in its classic sculpting jeans — just another reason why this denim brand should definitely be in your shopping cart during Cyber Monday.

Shop all the best deals on Ripa-approved Jen7 jeans below. Sizes are selling out, so act fast.

