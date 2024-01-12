Kelly Ripa Keeps Her Funeral Dress Labeled so Mark Consuelos Doesn't Dress Her in Something 'Crazy'

"It’s a Dolce & Gabbana black dress. It’s 10 years old. It’s elegant, it’s gorgeous, it’s black, it’s adorable," Kelly Ripa told her husband on their talk show Friday

Stefani Reynolds / AFP via Getty

Kelly Ripa is always one step ahead when it comes to her wardrobe.

On Friday's episode of Live with Kelly & Mark, the co-host, 53, shared how she keeps a dress in the back of her closet for her funeral so that her husband and co-host Mark Consuelos, 52, doesn't dress her in something "crazy."

"I’m so fearful if he has to eulogize me," Ripa, who celebrated her 27th anniversary with Consuelos in 2023, said on the show. "First of all, at the funeral, it’ll be a buffet of all my least-favorite things. It’ll be deviled eggs, it’ll be chicken wings, it’ll be glasses of milk."

"Hey, watch out because I’m going to have to dress you as well," Consuelos replied. "You better be nice now, or I’m going to put you in something crazy!" he continued.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend "Live with Kelly and Mark" at PaleyFest NY 2023 at The Paley Museum on October 11, 2023 in New York City

Related: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Debate Trend of 'Manlier' Wedding Rings: 'If It Makes You Happy, Go for It'

Ripa went on to tell Mark that she's already got the outfit for that day under control. She added: "Let me remind you where the outfit hangs. It is labeled and Lauren knows about it. It’s a Dolce & Gabbana black dress. It’s 10 years old. It’s elegant, it’s gorgeous, it’s black, it’s adorable."

In 2016, Ripa shared more on Live with Kelly & Michael about why she decided to set aside an outfit for her funeral. She explained on the show that after giving birth to her first child she passed out. Following that, Consuelos called 9-1-1.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images elly Ripa and Marc Consuelous attend the 2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 29, 2023 in Washington, DC

Related: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Flaunt Their Winter Beach Bods: 'Greetings from Captain Underpants'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I was naked when I passed out," Ripa said. "And in that time, he dressed me. And as they were putting me on a stretcher I remember pulling the sheet over my head because I didn't want people to see me dressed this way."

Story continues

"They kept pulling the sheet down, that means you're dead. And I'm like, please, I would rather be dead right now."

Ripa goes on to share that her husband dressed her in a green leotard, his black sweatpants that you rip off and red pumps. When she arrived at the hospital nurses determined she must be unwell because of the way she was dressed. "That's why I picked out my funeral clothes," she added.

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC (check local listings).

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.