Kelly Ripa Just Showed Off Her Gray Hair on Live TV and Mark Consuelos Loves It

Mark Consuelos doesn’t have a gray hair on his head, and Kelly Ripa is jealous. His new mustache, however, is definitely sporting silver strands. On April 20, the married couple hosted Live with Kelly and Ryan together, giving Ryan Seacrest the day off. And Consuelos’s ‘stache got them talking about hair maintenance in the age of coronavirus.

As documented on her Instagram Story, Ripa’s pesky grays are having a field day without a root appointment in sight. “Anybody that follows me on Instagram knows that [my hair] is sprayed,” she said. She started keeping a photo log of new growth, dubbing the series #RootWatch . And while live on TV, she tilted her head down to face the camera and parted her hair. “You can kind of see it forcing. It wants to show you,” she said. “It wants you to see the reality.”

Photo credit: Live With Kelly and Ryan

Consuelos isn’t one bit concerned—he likes the natural look. “Since I met you, you told me that you’re gray,” he said. “And I gotta tell you, I see you in the morning and I think it looks beautiful. I like it. I’m looking forward to when it’s just completely gray.” Ripa didn’t skip a beat: “Which is probably by the end of the week,” she laughed. “I’m running out of spray … so yeah, you’ll get to see my gray hair any second now.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Kelly Ripa

Spraying her roots isn’t the only quarantine hair hack Ripa has up her sleeve, either. She admitted to cutting her hair from home… with kitchen scissors. “I’m not going to lie, I cut my own hair,” she told viewers. “I used kitchen scissors, we obviously don’t have haircutting scissors.” Thankfully, she wasn’t brave enough to touch her bangs. “I would have stopped you,” Consuelos interjected. “I didn’t say anything, but I was ready to jump in case you went across the bang.”

Other celebs have also been channeling their inner hairstylists while stuck at home. Hilary Duff dyed her hair teal , Blake Shelton is taming a mullet (with the help of Gwen Stefani ), and Pink shaved her head while tipsy.

And it’s not just the famous who are breaking out the trimming shears. According to Allure , Pinterest searches for “home haircut” are up by 417%, and those for “how to strip hair color naturally” have increased by 156% since lockdowns across the country began. Quarantine hair is officially a real thing. We have to keep ourselves entertained somehow, right?

