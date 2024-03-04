Kelly Ripa Just Elevated Pajama Dressing in a Silk Two-Piece and Heels

The ultimate comfy hack for those early call times.

There's no rule that says you have to compromise comfort for fashion. Just ask Kelly Ripa, who turned her pajamas into a news-worthy street style look this week.

On Monday, the talk show host was spotted leaving the Watch What Happens Live studio in a pair of the chicest silk PJs, maybe ever. The black button-up shirt and trouser set featured an eccentric print of hands holding martini glasses and cigarettes, and in terms of shoes, Ripa opted for a pair of coordinating pointed-toe pumps. The star accessorized with diamond stud earrings, and she wore her signature blonde hair in a side part and big curls. Ripa also went full glam with thick liner, fringed lashes, and a glossy mauve lip.

At one point, Ripa was accompanied by her husband and morning talk show co-host Mark Consuelos, who delivered a much more dressed-down version of loungewear. The actor wore black joggers, a matching puffer jacket, and sneakers.

The two stars posed and offered up smiles for the flashing cameras while exiting a building carrying backpacks.

The couple, who is known to share flirty exchanges on and off their show, went to Las Vegas last week to visit the chapel where they tied to knot nearly 28 years ago. Ripa documented the trip down memory lane with a side-by-side Instagram post that included an adorable throwback photo of the two smiling at each other while standing on the altar, as well as a present-day recreation. "Viva Las Vegas ✨ Then ➡️ Now," Ripa captioned the post.

Read the original article on InStyle.