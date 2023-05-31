Kelly Ripa Exposes Andy Cohen's Racy Texts, Including a NSFW Love Interest Pic He Actually Sent to Her at Work

Kelly Ripa recalled how she previously received a graphic image via text message from friend Andy Cohen amid a work meeting with 'Live' executive producer Michael Gelman

Kelly Ripa recalled the moment that her friend Andy Cohen sent her a NSFW text message while on the set of LIVE with Kelly and Mark.

As the Watch What Happens Live host joined Ripa on Tuesday’s edition of her Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast, the pair looked back on the time she received a photo of his latest conquest’s nether regions during a meeting with Live executive producer Michael Gelman.

“So, my work iPad is open and I’m sitting here reading through my notes and he is over my shoulder trying to show me something,” Ripa, 52, said of Gelman. “And suddenly, a completely erect penis pops up.”

“Let’s call him Bobby,” she added. “It just says, ‘Bobby’s c--k,’ and it’s, like, a text from Andy Cohen, ‘Bobby’s c--k.'”

Cohen, 54, replied, “Sorry, Kel,” and revealed he obtained the image while planning a “sex romp” with a straight couple from Boston. However, the Bravo producer never actually went through with the hookup, which he also detailed in his third book, Superficial.

Ripa was relieved that it didn’t work and shared she's protective of her friend’s safety when it comes to dating.

The television host last gave an update on his dating life last year during an "Ask Andy" panel at BravoCon. As a fan asked if he was "seeing anybody," Cohen replied: "I'm not, but Daddy needs help."

"Now I'm looking. I'm on Raya. I'm on Tinder. now I'm ready to go," he added. "I want Anderson to join Tinder, too."

Cohen — who is father to daughter Lucy Eve, 1, and son Benjamin Allen, 4 — shared last July that he had told a date: "There's kind of a third thing in the room here as we're dating. It's that I have a family."

Cohen explained that navigating romance as a single dad was "taking up noise in my mind ... because I'm like, 'Oh my god, I'm not only dating someone, but obviously there's going to be a point where I'm like, I want you to meet my kids.'"

As for when that introduction would take place in his new relationships, Cohen said up to now, he's "just vibed it out when the time felt right."

Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa is produced by Consuelos & Ripa's Milojo Productions, in collaboration with SiriusXM. Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sunday through Thursday nights on Bravo (check listings).



