Kelly Ripa Clapped Back at Comments on Her “Lack of Personal Grooming”

On August 10th, Kelly Ripa posted a promo video for LIVE with Kelly and Ryan to her Instagram account. The teaser for the new season, which will air this fall, shows both Ripa and her costar Ryan Seacrest getting out of bed in the morning and prepping themselves for television. It’s meant to be cutesy and fun, but one commenter didn’t see the fun in it at all.

"The only issue I have with this show (and I watch daily since I am at home nowadays) is the lack of personal grooming," one of Ripa’s followers commented. "I mean it’s a nationally televised show. And I have to get dressed for every Zoom work call so why can’t you guys."

Um…?

Luckily, Ripa kept things light and funny. “We are dressed. FCC rules, not mine," she fired back.

“I'll bring it up at the next meeting," she wrote in a separate comment.

Other followers were being critical of Ripa and Seacrest on the post as well. One person asked, “What’s going on there with Ryan’s hair?!” to which another responded, “and why cant he shave?”

Ripa and Seacrest addressed criticisms about their appearances on air back in May—specifically that the pair sometimes look "shiny" when filming from home. “I don’t care. I have a new outlook on life,” Ripa said in response, per People, during their remote episode. “Certain things don’t matter anymore and my appearance is one of those things that just don’t matter.”

She added, “First of all, let me just say, to people commenting about our appearance, how dare you and you’re lucky that we actually put clothes on. It’s harder than you think to roll out of bed and come to a TV show.”

We certainly could do it, and we have nothing but respect for Ripa doing the absolute most to keep their audience entertained. Quit it with the criticism and simply don’t watch if you’re not a fan.