Kelly Ripa Celebrates Dog Chewie's Birthday with Adorable Family Photos: '91 Human Years Young'

Happy birthday, Chewie!

Over the weekend, Kelly Ripa shared a sweet tribute to her dog on Instagram, sharing a slideshow of adorable photos of the pup and her family captured throughout the years.

"Happy Birthday Chewie! 91 human years young (we think)," Ripa, 49, captioned the post.

"Still have most of your teeth! Atta girl," Ripa continued, adding a dog and a cake emoji.

In the first photo, Chewie is seen wearing a festive hat that reads "Happy New Year."

In the last image, Ripa's husband Mark Consuelos poses with Chewie alongside the couple's sons Joaquin, 17, and Michael Joseph, 22, during a winter vacation.

Ripa and Consuelos also share 18-year-old daughter Lola Consuelos.

Chewie isn't the only family member being celebrated this month.

On Friday, Ripa opened up about her son Michael's graduation during an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, admitting that she's a bit disappointed he won't have a traditional graduation ceremony due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"We've had some quarantine anxiety in our house lately, but I think that's seeming more from my end of things," she said. "Because I realize that my firstborn, my firstborn child, is graduating from college in a couple of days and it's definitely not what we expected."

Due to schools and universities going virtual in order to abide by social-distancing guidelines, Michael, who earned his degree from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, won't be able to walk across the stage to accept his diploma.

"I'm not sure how it's going to work, but there's going to be an online ceremony of some kind," said Ripa.

And while she's struggling to embrace the idea of an online graduation, Ripa said her son is taking the situation in stride.

"He's one of these very uniquely special kids, he's just been kind his entire life and he's such a good person, a hard worker, that I wanted some big event celebrating him," she said. "And he, in typical Michael fashion, said, 'Well, it's not a big deal. As long as I still get my degree, it's fine.' "