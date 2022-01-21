Kelly Ripa Calls Out Son Michael Consuelos for the 'Best Gift Ever'

We imagine that Kelly Ripa is wearing the widest grin right now, because she just got the "best gift ever."

The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host shared a snap of this special gift to her Instagram Stories, revealing a white mug that includes a clever reference to her favorite show: HBO's Succession. "It reads, ATN News: We Here For You." And imprinted along the bottom is the show's fictional media conglomerate, "Waystar Royco." Ripa wrote, "Best gift ever @michael.consuelos," also tagging Brian Cox, who plays the company's CEO, Logan Roy.

Although the TV personality tagged both her son and Cox, our best guess is that Michael surprised her with the gift. Especially since he revealed a few weeks ago that his parents love to go “on and on” about the show.

When he appeared on Live in December 2021, he said, “Well, they're watching Succession recently. That’s the big thing. Whenever I'm on the show, I spend the night at their place because it's close to the studio. I was at the dinner table with them and they were just going on and on about [Succession]. I don’t know if that's a bad thing.”

Only a few days after his appearance, the 51-year-old mom took to her Instagram Stories and shared a selfie with her kids Michael, 24, Lola, 20, and Joaquin, 18. Naturally, she set it to the Succession theme song by Nicholas Britell.

Perhaps this is a subtle hint that one of them will make a surprise appearance in season four? (We know it's a stretch, but we can dream.)

