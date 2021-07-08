Kelly Ripa Calls Out Mark Consuelos' Photography Skills as She Shares Pics from Family Vacation

Kelly Ripa is not pleased with how some of her photos from her recent family vacation in Europe turned out.

On Wednesday, the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host, 50, hilariously called out husband Mark Consuelos' photography skills by sharing two pictures taken from the trip: one by Ripa herself and another by the Riverdale actor, also 50.

In a nighttime shot of Consuelos with sons Michael, 24, and Joaquin, 18, the trio are well-lit as they pose in the middle of an empty street.

However, when Ripa — who also shares 20-year-old daughter Lola with Consuelos — swapped places with her husband, the snapshot turned out dark due to the lack of lighting.

"The photo battle between us continued on our trip to #alberobello," Ripa captioned the pictures on her Instagram, adding, "i think there's a clear winner."

Ripa playfully teased Consuelos' photography skills earlier this year when she posted throwback pictures from their honeymoon in Rome. One shot showed Consuelos in front of a tree, while another image featured Ripa standing on a balcony overlooking a piazza — though her face cannot be seen.

"We took pictures of each other. (Again, why i take all the pics)," the TV personality quipped in the caption.

She had also made a similar comment in April when she shared a blurry photo of herself and Consuelos revisiting the Chapel of the Bells in Las Vegas, the wedding venue where they had eloped on May 1, 1996.

The longtime couple recently embarked on a "delayed" European vacation with their kids and relatives after their original plans to celebrate several family milestones were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ripa posted a series of snaps from the trip — including a shot of the group posing in all-white outfits on a boat — on her Instagram on Monday.

The mother of three joked in the caption, "Last year's graduation trip for our oldest son and niece was delayed long enough to become a graduation trip for the family newborns as well! 🇮🇹🇬🇷."