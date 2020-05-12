Kelly Ripa Admits She Loves Wearing Caftans at Home: 'My Kids Call Me Mrs. Roper'

Kelly Ripa has found her favorite work-from-home outfit: the caftan.

During Tuesday’s at-home episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the 49-year-old talk show host wore “the most comfortable” pastel caftan that husband Mark Consuelos gifted her over a decade ago.

“Don’t adjust your dials, I am wearing a caftan,” she jokingly told co-host Ryan Seacrest, 45, of the timeless style (first popularized in the 1960s). “I think Mark bought this for me, I want to say, 10 or 12 years ago, I think for my birthday? I don’t really recall the occasion.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

What prompted her to dig up the flowy garment? Desperation!

ABC

“I’m wearing it because you and I started something about eight weeks ago and we’re not being given proper credit,” she told Seacrest. “We started broadcasting this show and we didn’t know what to wear, remember, because we don’t have our clothes?”

RELATED: Kelly Ripa Says She's Wearing Her 18-Year-Old Daughter Lola's Clothes Now: 'It's Gone There'

Ripa went on to explain that caftan sales are up amid the coronavirus pandemic because they’re ideal for wearing while working from home: “If you don’t want to wear clothes, but you don’t want to commit to pajamas, you can wear a caftan,” she said. "I’ve always worn caftans... I wear them at night, I wear them at home."

"This is something I’ve known for quite a long time," Ripa said, adding, “All of my kids, all of my nieces and nephews, my really good friends, all call me Ms. Roper [after the iconic Three's Company character played by Audra Lindley] because I wear caftans all the time.”

Seacrest agreed: "You deserve credit for this trend because I remember the first weeks of quarantine, you were captaining it every day. So let’s give you credit on your own show."

RELATED: Meghan McCain, Kelly Ripa and More Stars Who Are Embracing Their Gray Hair During Social Distancing

Story continues

Ripa later posted a photo of "the original kaftan/caftan wearer" on Instagram, her mom, along with several throwback snaps proving she's always loved the style.

On Monday, the star gave fans an update on her noticeably grown-in gray roots on her Instagram Story, writing "#rootwatch week 8" over a photo of her natural color.

Ripa has documented her root journey for the past few months, as social distancing restrictions have prevented her from getting her blonde hair touched-up.

Kelly Ripa/Instagram. Inset: Vivien Killilea/Getty

The TV personality also revealed that Consuelos, 49, finally let her cut his hair ⁠— but made her promise not to share it online. "I cut Mark’s hair. I cut it. I think I did a great job, I really do. I think I did a great job, if I do say so myself," Ripa said.

"First I was trying to film it and then I was trying to take a picture and he was like, ‘This haircut is not for your social media.’ And I said, ‘At this point, everything is for my social media. Everything is content now,'" the star admitted.