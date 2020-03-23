Kelly Ripa Addresses Instagram Trolls That Criticize Her for Calling Mark Consuelos "Daddy"

From Good Housekeeping

Live with Kelly and Ryan host Kelly Ripa is an active presence on Instagram, often referring to her husband and Riverdale star Mark Consuelos as “daddy” on the app.

Kelly shared how she feels about trolls on Instagram who criticize her for using Mark’s now-iconic nickname.

It’s going to take more than a rude comment to upset Kelly Ripa.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host doesn’t shy away from gushing over her husband of 23 years, Mark Consuelos, calling him "daddy" every chance she can get on social media. Despite many voicing their disapproval of Mark's "daddy" nickname, Kelly says she doesn’t mind taking a little online heat.

“People on Instagram have very strong opinions, and I’m here for all of it,” she tells Good Housekeeping.

She continues: “Listen, back in the day ... if you hated somebody, you really had to mean it. You had to write a letter on a piece of paper with a pen. Then, you had to figure out where to mail it. You had to buy a stamp. You had to seal the letter, and you had to mean it, like, ‘I’m going to mean this in a week from now when you receive this letter.’”



Of course, the 49-year-old mother of three recognizes that times have changed.

“Nowadays … it’s more social interactions than anything,” she says. “I think if people are trolling me, part of it is they know what they’re signing up for. It’s part of the nature of if you troll me, there’s a 90% chance that you may get trolled back, and I think people like that.”

Needless to say, loyal fans live for Kelly’s epic comebacks on social media. “I love mark and jelly [sic] but it creeps me out when she calls him, ‘Daddy,’” one person commented on a November 2019 Instagram post. “It creeps me out when you call me jelly," Kelly responded, pointing out the critic's typo.



At the end of the day, all Kelly wants is to have good fun on Instagram ... and for her, that includes saying "daddy" as much as she wants.

