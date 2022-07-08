Kelly Ripa, 51, Has Seriously Sculpted Legs Rock Climbing In These IG Pics

Kelly Ripa, 51, showed off her killer legs in a recent Instagram post while on vacation with her husband, Mark Consuelos.

Kelly and Mark embarked on an active rock climbing trip, which she said was their first 'couple's trip' together as empty nesters.

The actress and talk show host exercises with her trainer four to five times a week, combining HIIT and dance workouts to target a variety of muscles.

On their first-ever couple's vacay as empty nesters, Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos were going big or going home. So naturally, they decided to scale some massive rocks. Kelly's recent Instagram shows the couple rock climbing, and put her incredibly strong legs on full display. Apparently, once the kids depart, the adventures arrive!

At 51, Kelly is all about athletic adventures. She captioned her IG post: "Couples therapy." And followers were majorly impressed: "Kel is there anything you can’t do???🔥❤️🔥," asked one. Another commented, "Look at your legs woman!🙌🏼💪🏼," which was echoed by, "Thigh goals!!!"

The couple of 25 years shares three children: Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 19, per Us Weekly. "The couple that sweats together stays together," a follower chimed in, and yes, it does seem to be true!

To get those sculpted legs, Kelly has been working out with her trainer, Anna Kaiser, for 12 years. On Instagram, Kaiser called Kelly "magic," and attributed her strength to Kelly's consistency and dedication in the gym.

Kelly trains four to five days a week, and she "NEVER CANCELS!!!," Kaiser said. "Listen, if I can share one secret with you, that is IT. Show up for you. Show up for your trainer. Show up because you both deserve to make the magic happen together," her caption read. Looks like these two are each other's motivation!

Story continues

Kaiser is famous for her dance-infused, high-intensity interval training classes. She told Women's Health how these two workouts combine to create a 360-degree sculpting experience: “The best thing about the marriage of dance and HIIT is that you’re moving on multiple planes of motion and you’re having fun. You really need to focus on different types of muscular contractions and angles, not just on getting through exercises for the sake of feeling a burn."

The workout type provides variety in Kelly's fitness routine, strengthening all of her muscles instead of targeting the same areas repeatedly. "If you do the same motions over and over, you’re not going to get the full benefit,” Kaiser told WH.

Kelly is also aware of the food she puts in her body. She often eats a high-alkaline diet, a low-acid meal plan, which she said helps her to feel and look her best, according to People. “The alkaline diet is primarily a vegan diet, but I like cream in my coffee. I like to have a glass of wine. So I don’t adhere to it strictly," she said. She adds, however, that her normal diet doesn't look very different than the alkaline plan.

Whatever she's doing is 100 percent working. Enjoy your vacation, Kelly!

You Might Also Like