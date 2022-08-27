Kelly Reilly: ‘I wasn’t a natural performer. I was very introverted, very shy’

Amanda Whiting
·10 min read
‘Getting [“Yellowstone”] was just another’ job, says Reilly. ‘It just happens to be really successful’ (Supplied)
‘Getting [“Yellowstone”] was just another’ job, says Reilly. ‘It just happens to be really successful’ (Supplied)

The first time we encounter Beth Dutton – the tough-as-nails, sharp-as-a-tack, mean-as-a-rattlesnake corporate raider played by Kelly Reilly on the colossally popular Paramount series Yellowstone – she’s going in for the kill.

“I will fire every f***ing employee,” she promises the suit she’s bullying, her voice rock steady. “Then I will sell your leases and your equipment to Chevron for 30 cents on the dollar, and you, buddy, you will have the unique distinction of being the only drilling company to go bankrupt in the largest oil boom of the last century.”

An oil exec doesn’t make the most sympathetic victim, sure, but “buddy” started this company in his garage. The guy has tears in his eyes when Beth forces him to say “thank you” for the privilege of her hostile takeover.

And yet there’s something undeniably tender about the cutthroat ranching heiress as played by Reilly, who imbues all Beth’s icy cruelty with a tinge of melancholy. Though we’ve rarely seen Beth melt across Yellowstone’s first four seasons, the British actor’s captivating, controlled performance always seems to suggest an emotional breakthrough is just around some bend that Beth can never reach. It’s as impossible to imagine someone else in the role as it is to imagine how a working-class kid from the sleepy London suburb of Chessington ended up the savage, beating heart of the most American show on television.

“I remember the desire to get the role was very strong,” Reilly, 45, confesses from Montana, where she and her family are staying as she films Yellowstone’s fifth season. She’d been a professional actor for more than two decades when the series debuted in 2018, but from the beginning of the audition process – no, from the moment she finished reading the script for the first episode – Beth was under Reilly’s skin. “It was pretty [instinctive] how much I wanted to play her.”

There have been other standout roles for Reilly, including the 2012 Robert Zemeckis film Flight opposite Denzel Washington – the first job she booked after moving to America in her early thirties. Before that, she played Caroline Bingley in the 2005 version of Pride & Prejudice, starring Keira Knightley, and Mary Watson in Guy Ritchie’s Sherlock Holmes films. She’s even done TV before, including an electric turn as Vince Vaughn’s hard-nosed moll on season two of True Detective in 2015. By her own account, she’s been a “proper working character actress” since the age of 16. “Getting this job was just another one,” says Reilly matter-of-factly, with the hard-earned practicality of a showbiz vet. “It just happens to be really successful.”

I never had an interest in celebrity, or anything like that. [I wanted] to disappear into the work and be a stage actress

Like really, really, really hugely successful. The series from Taylor Sheridan – the Oscar-nominated writer of contemporary westerns such as Hell or High Water and Wind River – is the number one series on American TV. Its season four finale pulled in more US viewers than the final ever episode of Game of Thrones. Reilly plays the only daughter of the show’s wealthy protagonist, cattleman John Dutton (Kevin Costner). He’s a taciturn cowboy always on the edge of losing the vast family ranch to some enterprising foe, from Native Americans who want to reclaim ancestral land to property developers who would like it for a run of luxury condos.

The show’s politics are as central to its storytelling as they are vague. On the range, the only right that seems to matter is the right to keep on doing what you’ve always been doing without anyone getting in your way. Costner’s character is an aggrieved white man, yes, but you won’t catch him in a cherry-red Maga hat. He’s just a guy in love with a dying way of life – and what’s more American than that?

Beth, with her background as a finance shark, is the show’s political realist. She knows the Wild West is finished as a business proposition. If it were up to her, she’d bulldoze the land for an airport tarmac. But she returns home to the family ranch in season one to eke out a little more solvency for all the doomed men in her life, which include her heedless brother Kayce (Luke Grimes), her salt of the earth partner – a cowboy called Rip (Cole Hauser), and her father, a man committed to going down in a blaze of machismo.

“I certainly hadn’t seen this sort of character on TV. I find her more in plays, these enormous women like Medea or Lady Macbeth,” Reilly says, searching to explain the role she calls “one of the greatest” she’s ever had. She gossips about Beth with the same reticence you’d reserve for a close friend: she’s careful not to judge her, and quick to explain away her faults. “There was something huge about her and powerful and terrifying.”

As Beth Dutton in ‘Yellowstone’ (Paramount)
As Beth Dutton in ‘Yellowstone’ (Paramount)

But maybe the most underrated job perk has been the excuse to spend five months a year in Montana’s Bitterroot Valley, hiking and riding horses between the mighty Rockies and the wooded Sapphire Mountains. “Everything about this job was, ‘yes, please’.”

Despite a long career in film and television, Reilly’s first language is theatre. She was a 14-year-old student at a local comprehensive school when two drama teachers – Barbara and Phil Tong, who would go on to tutor actor Andrew Garfield, as well – introduced her to names like Chekhov and Stanislavski. The couple took Reilly to see plays in London, including both parts of Tony Kushner’s seven-hour Aids drama Angels in America at the National Theatre. “I remember my heart was in my mouth,” Reilly tells me, evoking what it felt like to be young and falling in love with something for the first time. She saw The Seagull with Judi Dench and Bill Nighy; she saw John Turturro in Brecht’s Nazi allegory The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui. She can rattle off the names of plays and theatres and actors she saw nearly 30 years ago like she’s got the playbills laid out in front of her. “I just remember feeling so alive.”

Stage actors became her heroes – “and they still are”, she adds. But Reilly herself never made it to drama school, something she’d been pursuing until the Tongs generously paid for her to attend a university summer programme. “I didn’t love it,” remembers Reilly. “It was just full of very rich kids, and they decided they wanted to be actors overnight.” So instead of drama school, she set about finding work.

The “discovery” moment is something of a cliché when it comes to how we tell the stories of big stars, but Reilly’s is more revealing than most. Still 16, she wrote a letter to a woman who ran an actor’s showcase in a bar just off Tottenham Court Road, asking if she could please perform a monologue. The casting director for Prime Suspect was in the audience, and he offered her a small part opposite Helen Mirren. She’d never even been on camera before.

“I wasn’t a natural performer”, Reilly points out. “I was very introverted, very shy.” The confidence to send that letter didn’t come from precociousness, she wants me to understand, but desperation: “It came out of just an absolute need – I really wanted to be an actor. I really wanted that to be my life.”

Reilly alongside Richard Coyle in ‘After Miss Julie' (Alastair Muir/Shutterstock)
Reilly alongside Richard Coyle in ‘After Miss Julie' (Alastair Muir/Shutterstock)

And it has been. By 18, she was doing play after play in London. At age 26, she was nominated for an Olivier Award for After Miss Julie, something that would happen again three years later when she did Othello. There were hard years, too, and bouts of unemployment, but by 30, Reilly says she was burnt out on tragic women like Desdemona, Miss Julie, and hapless Irina, the youngest Prozorov sibling, in Chekhov’s Three Sisters: “I really didn’t know how to separate myself at that point from the characters I was playing.”

So she stepped away from the stage. Reilly moved to New York to figure out how to be happy again, and within a year she’d booked a movie with Denzel Washington (in his prime) and met the man who’d eventually become her husband, Kyle Baugher, now a co-executive producer on the Yellowstone spin-off prequel series 1883.

The couple split their time between Southampton, New York on Long Island, where he grew up, a 300-year-old cottage beside the South Downs, and Big Sky Country, where Reilly spends her days sparring with Kevin Costner. “This has become a third home,” she says.

And Costner, a man whose films Reilly grew up watching – Dances with Wolves, The Bodyguard, Bull Durham – has become the defining screen partner of her career so far. “I said to Kevin the other day, ‘I’ve never worked with one actor as much as we have.’”

Nor has she ever had such a long relationship with a character of her own. The troubled and uncompromising Beth has experienced enough trauma to fuel the kind of Greek tragedy that Reilly would have been obsessed with as a teenage theatre kid. She witnessed the death of her mother in a horseback riding accident as a child. As a teen, she was sterilised at the local tribal doctor’s office she visited for an abortion – a practice known to happen to women who visited federally run clinics on Indian reservations. And in season two, she was the victim of an attempted rape and murder.

It’s emotionally brutal work, but Reilly isn’t in her twenties any more. “There are days where I play her, where I love her and I admire her, and I envy her. And there are other days where I feel sick to my stomach,” the actor says of Beth. “I just have to remember that this is pure fiction and it’s heightened. And I am not her, she is not me.”

Reilly and Denzel Washington in ‘Flight' (Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock)
Reilly and Denzel Washington in ‘Flight' (Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock)

Plus Beth has given Reilly the chance to play a character we rarely see written for women: the loyal son and fearless soldier. Because John Dutton’s right-hand woman causes as much trauma as she endures. She has her father’s girlfriend arrested; she blackmails her own brother. Heck, she almost kills a man. “There’s something really refreshing about seeing a woman be so unapologetic about that,” Reilly says. “Men get to do it all the time in fiction. They’re the heroes. When a woman gets to do it, she’s just a bitch, or she’s a slut, or she’s whatever. And I don’t see her like that. I see her as nuanced as I see myself, and I see most of my female friends. And that, to me, is what’s interesting.”

It’s easy to believe Reilly, who rarely posts to social media and seldom discusses her private life, when she says she never wanted to be famous. “I never had an interest in celebrity, or anything like that,” she tells me. If anything, the appeal of acting was almost the opposite: “It was really to disappear into the work and to be a stage actress.”

So what to do with her current conundrum? The English actor with red hair like a sunset and grey-green eyes is literally the most watched woman on American television. This is her moment.

Curiously, though, when I ask her what comes next for her when Yellowstone one day ends, Reilly reveals that her mind is set on retreating to England, the last place she was before everyone knew who she was: “The first place I’m going to go is my garden for six months,” she says laughing. “And then I’d love to come back to London and do a play.”

‘Yellowstone’ seasons one to three can be streamed in the UK on Paramount+, with season four episodes currently dropping weekly on Wednesdays

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Islanders sign defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov

    EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Islanders have signed defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov to three-year contracts. The Islanders also announced Monday the signing of forward Kieffer Bellows to a one-year deal. All three were restricted free agents. Contract terms were not immediately available. Dobson led Islanders' defencemen in goals (13), assists (38) and points (51) last season during his third NHL campaign. The 22-year-old, who was a first-round pick in 2018, also led the tea

  • Women's professional hockey growing in North America, but in parallel universes

    Women's professional hockey is expanding in North America, but remains divided. The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association (PWHPA) possessing the bulk of player star power in Canada and the United States has a league in development with Billie Jean King and Mark Walter, co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, as potential backers. The Premier Hockey Federation increasing salaries and teams in North America in its eighth season, and recruiting recognizable names in Canadian hockey into man

  • Mike Babcock resigns as coach of University of Saskatchewan hockey team

    SASKATOON — Former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock has resigned as coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's hockey team after just one season at the helm. The Saskatchewan Huskies announced Thursday that Brandin Cote, who served as an associate coach under Babcock last year, has been named team's new interim head coach. Babcock joined the Huskies on a full-time volunteer basis in February of 2021 after spending 17 seasons in the NHL, including guiding the Detroit Red Wings to the S

  • Teen makes 2 holes-in-one at Canmore golf tournament

    Walking up to the 12th tee at the Canmore Golf & Curling Club on Sunday, Adele Sanford, 14, just wanted to get her ball on the green. It was her first time playing in the club's annual two-day junior championship tournament, and she was the last in her group to tee off. Her peers had either landed on the green or just off of it, and she wanted to keep up with them. "I double checked my line a couple times, and I hit the ball," she said in an interview on the Calgary Eyeopener. "When it was in th

  • Sask. Roughriders return to profitability after shortened season

    The Saskatchewan Roughriders are celebrating a return to profitability after two years struggling with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like all CFL teams, the Riders are working to bounce back after COVID-19 triggered the cancellation of the 2020 season and the shortening of the 2021 schedule. At Tuesday's annual general meeting, the team announced a $3.9-million net profit for the 2021-22 year. That's a big improvement over an $8.4-million loss the year before, but still leaves the team $

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • CF Montreal sending Mihailovic to Dutch club AZ Alkmaar

    MONTREAL — Star midfielder Djordje Mihailovic will be leaving CF Montreal at the end of the Major League Soccer season. The team announced Wednesday that it has sold Mihailovic's playing rights to Dutch first-division club AZ Alkmaar for an undisclosed amount of money. The transfer is effective Jan. 1, 2023. "This is a very exciting moment for me, but also sad, knowing that I will be leaving CF Montreal,” Mihailovic said in a statement. “When I joined this team from Chicago, I didn't expect this

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • Argonauts, Ticats set to square off for third time in four weeks

    TORONTO — Following a one-week hiatus, linebacker Henoc Muamba and the Toronto Argonauts will again square off against their arch rivals. Toronto (4-5) hosts the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-7) at BMO Field on Friday night before the two teams meet again at Tim Hortons Field on Sept. 5 in their annual Labour Day showdown. The Argos and Ticats opened a two-game series three weeks ago, with the home team winning each contest. And although the games are important to both teams, Muamba said it's not as if

  • Fearing canceled hockey games, this Northern Ontario league will pay for new gear for refs

    The Northern Ontario Hockey Association (NOHA) is in dire need of referees. The league, whose teams have been a fixture in northern rinks since 1919, has lost about 200 on-ice officials over the past few years, which could force cancellations in the 2022-23 season. Jason Marchand, president of the association, said COVID-19 played a "significant" role in keeping refs off the ice recently, but negative interactions between officials and hockey coaches over the years has also been a factor. "Obvio

  • Durant, Nets plan to move forward together instead of trade

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are staying together. A trade request that jolted the franchise and dominated NBA headlines has been removed. The Nets will return next season with their All-Star forward in uniform — and with their championship hopes intact. The Nets said Tuesday that the team's leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” general manager Sean Marks said in a stateme

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • CP Women's Open hopefully a boost to struggling Ottawa tourism

    OTTAWA — Golf phenom Brooke Henderson may be what Ottawa's tourism industry needs to revitalize its flagging numbers. Henderson, from nearby Smiths Falls, Ont., is the star attraction at this week's CP Women's Open at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. The most successful professional golfer in Canadian history, Henderson hopes that the LPGA Tour event can help the tourism sector in the nation's capital recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Hopefully just lots and lots of people come out a

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — This game will be different for Jake Maier right from the start, but he’s trying not to think about it that way. The Calgary Stampeders’ second-year backup quarterback will get the start in Winnipeg Thursday against the 9-1 Blue Bombers with healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell still on the depth chart. Maier said head coach Dave Dickenson gave him the news without making it a big deal. “It’s business as usual,” Maier said. “It wasn’t this super, drawn-out dramatic thing by any means. “He

  • Lapena, Canadian women's team gather in Edmonton ahead of World Cup

    TORONTO — Victor Lapena left a steady job in his hometown to move to Ibiza, Spain, for his first professional coaching gig. It paid him 600 euros a month. But it opened a door to something better, and then something even better, and eventually to Toronto to lead Canada's women's basketball team in its quest to be among the world's best. "Everything is connected, like when Steve Jobs talked about adding up the points, linking the points in your life," Lapena said. Sitting in Canada Basketball's o

  • CF Montréal heads to Chicago looking to extend three-game road winning streak

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's form on the road battle is a major reason why the Major League Soccer club is battling for top spot in the Eastern Conference. With identical 7-4-2 records both at home and away, Montreal has established itself a consistent performer regardless of where it plays. That kind of consistency will be crucial as Montreal (14-8-4) heads to Soldier Field to take on Chicago Fire (8-12-6) Saturday evening. Montreal heads to Chicago on a seven-game unbeaten run (5-0-2) and a three-

  • Quarterbacks O'Connor, Fajardo in the spotlight as Riders visit Lions

    VANCOUVER — Three months after Nathan Rourke silenced skeptics with a breakout start to the season, the B.C. Lions will have another Canadian quarterback under centre when they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. But Lions head coach Rick Campbell isn't expecting lightning to strike twice. Michael O’Connor will make his first career start in place of the injured Rourke as the Lions (8-1) look to stretch their winning streak to six games. While Campbell is keen to see what the pivot from

  • Ross Stripling could be pricing himself out of Blue Jays' future

    Ross Stripling has been one of the best pitchers in the American League since joining the Blue Jays' rotation. Will Toronto be able to afford him this winter?

  • New commissioner Mark Noonan excited about Canadian Premier League’s potential

    While working in Ghana, Mark Noonan wanted to purchase land for a new soccer training ground. To close the deal, Noonan had to supply two bottles of peppermint schnapps, a case of beer, two canvas bags filled with cash and arrange for a cow to be delivered once a year. Noonan’s time as the chief executive officer of Hearts of Oak, Ghana’s oldest and best supported club, plus his experience working for Major League Soccer and other sports properties helped prepare him for his latest job. He was i