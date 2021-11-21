Is Kelly Reilly Married? Here's What We Know About the 'Yellowstone' Star's Marriage

Kelly Reilly plays Beth Dutton on Yellowstone.

In real life, Kelly is married to Kyle Baugher.

The pair has been together since 2012.

We may all swoon over Rip’s devotion to Beth on Yellowstone, but as it turns out, Kelly Reilly, the actress who plays Beth Dutton, is living her very own fairytale in real life. She remains rather tight-lipped about her private life (did you know the actress is British?)— one of the few relics from it on Instagram is a single photo of her husband, Kyle Baugher, with their dog — but has opened up briefly in a number of interviews and even appeared on a red carpet or two with her real-life love by her side.

While not many details of the actress and financier's relationship are public, we do know that they met sometime around 2012 and got engaged and married that same year. Talk about a Hallmark-quality romance! We say "sometime" because back in 2011, Kelly hinted at whom some believe to be Kyle in an interview with The Guardian .

“I live between my house on the borders of Sussex and Surrey and New York, where my boyfriend lives,” she revealed. “I'm not saying any more about him except that he's not an actor, not in the business. I spend a lot of time across the pond. I spend a lot of my time on aeroplanes. I'm probably going to do the move soon. I'd like my life to be in one place.”



And in 2015, while promoting her play "Old Times", Kelly told the Evening Standard that she had taken a break from stage acting because of the toll it took on her personal relationships. “I hadn’t done a play in eight years. I was doing play after play after play in London, and I couldn’t manage a great personal life and do a play," she said. “Now, I’m married and happy and content so I thought it was time to see if I could get that balance back.”

Although Kelly and Kyle keep their personal life private, Kelly did reveal that they now live in New York, which makes sense as Kyle is reportedly from the East Coast.

