Kelly Reilly Makes a Rare Statement to Fan Who Called Out a "Heartbreaking" Yellowstone Scene

Yellowstone fans are still reeling from the emotional season 4 finale. There's certainly a lot to unpack, from Jamie's shocking decision and Jimmy's departure to the 6666 to Kayce's visions and Beth and Rip's wedding. Fortunately, season 5 is in the works, so we'll all have more to obsess over.

Kelly Reilly, who portrays Beth Dutton, took to Instagram to celebrate Rip and Beth's unconventional but perfectly fitting wedding, which one fan called "one of the best weddings on TV." She also took the opportunity to get fans excited about season 5.

Kelly posted a photo of her and Rip (Cole Hauser) kissing and wrote, "Mr and Mrs Rip Wheeler 👰♀️🤍 🤠. Thank you , you the fans !! For all the support , the passion for the show and these characters . For watching every Sunday ! We are so lucky we get to do it , now we do it for you ... See you season 5 x @colehauser22."

Most fans commented with words of appreciation for Kelly's performance and the wedding scene in particular (that dress!), but one viewer took exception with an earlier scene from the finale.

From the beginning of the season, Beth's relationship with Carter (Finn Little) has been tumultuous. She took him in when he had nowhere else to go and gave him a job and a place to stay, but she kept him at arm's length as she tried to help him get his life on track. During the finale, Carter and Beth meet in the barn, and he says, "Morning, mama." Beth immediately responds, "Hey, baby," but then rebukes Carter for addressing her as "mama." "You can't call me that," she says. "Cause it's not true." Carter responds, "I just thought cause I don't have one, you could be it. You've been acting like it."

Beth explains, harshly, "You lost your mother, kid. You don't get another. I lost mine. Same goes for me. And I'm nobody's mother. Ever. Got it?" She leaves the young boy in tears.

One fan commented on Kelly Reilly's post, "I love ya Beth, truly, but you have to be nicer to Carter…you broke my heart last week when you made him cry. Come on! He’s just a kid. Tell those writers to stop 🛑 and get it right or Rip will be taking them to the train station. Poor kid."

Kelly took the time to post a thoughtful response: "I understand. It was supposed to be brutal and heartbreaking. I don’t usually comment but want to say this .. Beth was about to do something that will ruin her life. She is about to go into a prison and kill the man that she thinks attacked her family. She knows there is a chance she will not come back . She can’t tell this kid she is his mother and then leave him abandoned again.

"Beth is honest. It’s tough sometimes, really tough but that’s how she was raised .. but it’s always truthful. When I read it I had the same feeling for them both. But honestly, not sure Beth in that moment was ready to be that for anyone .. she was out for vengeance and could see nothing else. (There is a moment, where I hope you see the fight in her after he calls her that) I think the heart wants it but she has to protect that kid from herself…not sure that will make sense. But let’s see where the writer will take them…I have hope x"

We'll be interested to see where this complicated relationship goes in season 5.

