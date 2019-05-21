Kelly Racing signs Fullwood for Supercars enduro season

Fullwood will partner Andre Heimgartner in Kelly’s #7 Nissan Altima for the three endurance races towards the end of the 2019 campaign, having served the same role at Matt Stone Racing in 2018.

, and will again get behind the wheel of the Nissan sedan in the co-driver session at Winton this weekend.

“It’s really exciting, Kelly Racing is a very big operation and have been in the motorsport game for a long time so I’m really excited to learn from the team and obviously André has had a good year so far and is one of the leading cars in the team,” Fullwood said.

Fullwood also races an Altima in Super2 this season, where he leads the standings on the back of a double victory in the Adelaide season opener.

“I think driving an ex-Kelly Racing Altima in Super2 this year will be helpful,” he said. “This year Supercars have gone back to a linear spring which is what we use in Super2 so that’s going to help quite a lot because in Super2 I haven’t had the experience with the twin spring.”

“Obviously there are a couple of little differences between the cars but nothing that we can’t get our head around. It will help that all the buttons and everything are in the same spots too so that makes it a lot more familiar too.”

Fullwood is Kelly Racing’s first enduro signing for 2019, with the former factory Nissan team yet to announce co-drivers for Garry Jacobson, Simona de Silvestro or team co-owner Rick Kelly.

However Motorsport.com understands Dean Fiore and Alex Rullo will partner Jacobson and de Silvestro respectively, while Dale Wood is the favourite to land the Kelly seat.

In other co-driver session news, Erebus won't run either of its enduro stars Luke Youlden and Will Brown at Winton on Friday.

The Holden squad has instead opted to give some laps to Erebus Academy drivers Jordan Boys and Broc Feeney.

Boys, who competes in Super2, will drive David Reynolds' car, while 16-year-old Feeney, a Super3 regular, will drive Anton De Pasquale's entry.

Dean Canto, meanwhile, will drive Macauley Jones' Brad Jones Racing Holden, while Matt Stone Racing will run its Super2 driver Joel Heinrich in Todd Hazelwood's car.

Additional reporting by Andrew van Leeuwen