Kelly Partners Group Holdings (ASX:KPG) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of A$0.004

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited's (ASX:KPG) investors are due to receive a payment of A$0.004 per share on 31st of January. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.5%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

Kelly Partners Group Holdings' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Based on the last payment, Kelly Partners Group Holdings was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 35.6% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 45%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. Since 2018, the annual payment back then was A$0.04, compared to the most recent full-year payment of A$0.0669. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 11% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see that Kelly Partners Group Holdings has been growing its earnings per share at 36% a year over the past five years. Kelly Partners Group Holdings is clearly able to grow rapidly while still returning cash to shareholders, positioning it to become a strong dividend payer in the future.

We Really Like Kelly Partners Group Holdings' Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Kelly Partners Group Holdings might even raise payments in the future. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Kelly Partners Group Holdings that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Kelly Partners Group Holdings not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

