Kelly Partners Group Holdings' (ASX:KPG) Dividend Will Be AU$0.0036

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) will pay a dividend of AU$0.0036 on the 31st of March. This means the annual payment will be 1.3% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Kelly Partners Group Holdings' stock price has increased by 33% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Kelly Partners Group Holdings' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Based on the last payment, Kelly Partners Group Holdings was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 35.1% over the next year. However, if the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 86%, meaning that most of the company's earnings are being paid out to shareholders.

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend has been pretty stable looking back, but the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This makes it tough to judge how it would fare through a full economic cycle. Since 2018, the first annual payment was AU$0.04, compared to the most recent full-year payment of AU$0.071. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 15% a year over that time. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that Kelly Partners Group Holdings has grown earnings per share at 34% per year over the past five years. The company's earnings per share has grown rapidly in recent years, and it has a good balance between reinvesting and paying dividends to shareholders, so we think that Kelly Partners Group Holdings could prove to be a strong dividend payer.

We Really Like Kelly Partners Group Holdings' Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Kelly Partners Group Holdings that you should be aware of before investing. Is Kelly Partners Group Holdings not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

