Kelly Osbourne Says She “Worked Hard” for Her 85-Pound Weight Loss Transformation

From Good Housekeeping

Kelly Osbourne has revealed that she's lost 85 pounds in a new Instagram post.

Her weight loss admission comes after a decade of dieting on what's thought to be a mostly plant-based diet.

Kelly is working on self-care and holistic health while social distancing this year, she shared on social media.

Kelly Osbourne has been sharing insights into a newfound holistic health journey after declaring that 2020 was "going to be the year of me" back in December 2019. The 35-year-old Australia's Got Talent judge and former Fashion Police judge is doing so openly, as she's done most of her entire adult life — she was just 18, after all, when her family first appeared on MTV's The Osbournes in 2002. As the second child of musical icon Ozzy Osbourne, Kelly has never shied away from tough questions or conversations about her father, her mother Sharon, or her younger brother, 34-year-old Jack; and when it comes to her own story, she seemingly lives her life as an open book, as she's recently proved yet again in a new Instagram.

"Today I'm feeling #Gucci," she shared in the caption of her Instagram post, referencing her vibrant ensemble and a fresh face of makeup. But what really sent fans into a frenzy over this particular photo was an honest admission from The Real host Jeannie Mai's mother: "Oh my gosh, you lost a lot of weight." Kelly quickly quipped back: “That’s right Mamma Mai, I lost 85 lbs since I last saw you. Can you believe it?”

Soon after, People reported that Kelly shared a photo of a dress tag that suggests she now wears a size 2, approximately, which she feels great about. "Yes, I'm bragging because I worked hard and it feels so good!" she captioned the story slide.

Kelly previously shocked Dancing With The Stars fans who followed along with a dramatic transformation back in 2009, after filming ceased on The Osbournes. Throughout much of the last decade, Kelly has been open about her eating habits and new fitness routines, but it wasn't overnight that she committed to a healthy lifestyle. Her health journey also balances on sobriety, something that she openly discusses: "With almost 2 1/2 years of sobriety under my belt, I still struggle with confrontation (which was NEVER a problem when I was using)," she shared on Instagram. "It's time to put myself first, stop taking on other people’s sh*t, and be the badass sober woman I was born to be.”

Below, a look back at how Kelly's health journey has influenced her growth throughout the years — in her own words.

On how weight played a role in her mental health struggles:

Kelly began to open up about her struggles with diet and nutrition, and how it parlayed into her battle with addiction, around five years after the finale of The Osbournes. In an emotional interview with Shape magazine in 2010, Kelly admitted that harsh criticism from viewers and the press catapulted her into a dangerous emotional state.

"I was called fat and ugly in the press almost my entire life… I understand that being judged by others comes with the territory, but it broke my heart and ruined my self-esteem," she told Shape. "It sets you up to hate yourself in a huge way. I was so angry about the things people said about me. I truly believe it's the main reason I turned to Vicodin and ended up in rehab three times. I just hated myself."

Before she first signed up for her role on Dancing With The Stars in 2009, Kelly admitted that emotional eating led her to uncontrolled weight gain. "I replaced the drugs with food and just got fatter and fatter… I'm an emotional eater. When I get upset, my diet goes out the window." During rehearsals, Kelly said she'd often be unable to keep up with dance partner Louis van Amstel because "because I was eating such terrible, fatty food and feeling so exhausted." In the same interview, Kelly adds that this low moment later kickstarted her new interest in optimizing her nutrition.

On adapting a plant-based lifestyle:

According to reports from The Sun, Kelly's weight often fluctuated in the years after her appearance on Dancing With the Stars. The newspaper reports that Sharon helped her daughter connect with her first trainer at the time, Sarah Hagaman, and Kelly was able to reportedly maintain a weight loss of around 50 pounds by 2016.

But her sustained weight management may have also been influenced by the adoption of a new diet. The Mirror reports that her relationship with vegan chef Matthew Mosshart in 2012 ended up pushing her to loosely follow a plant-based diet that she's mostly stuck to since then. It's unclear if Kelly is currently following any one diet plan (there are some reports suggesting she may also be intermittent fasting), but it's clear that a focus on holistically healthy dietary staples is something she's committed to. "Once I learned how to work out right and eat right, it’s one of those things that you just have to commit to a life change rather than being on a diet," she told Huffington Post Australia. "Because a diet doesn’t work. You lose weight and you stop it and it will all come back. So you just have to take baby steps, commit to something and stay true to it."