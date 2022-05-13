Kelly Osbourne announces she's pregnant with first child

Emma Tinson
·2 min read
Kelly Osbourne has announced she's pregnant with her first child, sharing her excitement to become a parent.

The TV personality, who is the daughter of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, took to Instagram to share some photos of herself holding up a sonogram of her baby.

She captioned the post: "I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!"

Her partner, Slipknot star Sid Wilson, also shared a photo of the baby scan with his followers.

The couple confirmed their relationship earlier this year with a romantic Valentine's Day post, sharing a photo of them kissing.

At the time, Osbourne wrote on her Instagram: "After 23 years of friendship I can't believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson."

Upon seeing the pregnancy announcement, Osbourne's friends and family quickly flocked to Instagram to share their well wishes.

Sharon Osbourne made it clear she's overjoyed by her daughter's pregnancy news, as she wrote: "My [heart] could not be more full. So excited to share the beautiful journey ahead with you @kellyosbourne."

"And the tribe gets bigger! Congratulations @kellyosbourne," Jack Osbourne added, congratulating his sister.

The mum-to-be previously opened up about her desire to settle down and start a family, sharing her thoughts during an appearance on Red Table Talk last year: "As a woman, I would have loved to be married and have children by now."

