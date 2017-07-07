Kelly Olynyk agrees to sign with Miami Heat

BOSTON, MA - MAY 25: Kyrie Irving #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers handles the ball against Kelly Olynyk #41 of the Boston Celtics in the first half during Game Five of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 25, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

MIAMI (AP) -- Kelly Olynyk has agreed to sign with the Miami Heat.

Agent Greg Lawrence confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press, after ESPN first reported it would be a four-year deal worth in excess of $50 million.

The deal has not been signed, though could be as early as Friday.

A 7-foot center with 3-point range, Olynyk spent his first four NBA seasons with the Boston Celtics and played mostly as a reserve. He averaged 9.5 points in 278 regular-season games shot a career-best 51 percent last season.

Olynyk is the second significant agreement for Miami in this free-agent period. The Heat struck a deal Wednesday to re-sign guard Dion Waiters.