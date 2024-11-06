Kelly: Miami Dolphins get failing grades in midseason report | Opinion

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) huddle with teammates in the first half during their NFL game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Orchard Park, New York.

Don’t blame this season’s struggles on injuries, or Tua Tagovailoa’s absence for four games, because the Miami Dolphins lost three of the four games the Pro Bowl quarterback has started.

Don’t blame the Dolphins’ 2-6 start on the roster, or personnel decisions because many units are performing as expected, and some are even exceeding expectations.

Blame Miami’s 2024 struggles on everything and everyone because everyone associated with this team has taken a turn dropping the ball — literally and figuratively — which is why the Dolphins are at a panic state point heading into Monday night’s nationally televised game against the Los Angeles Rams (4-4).

Win, and Miami’s playoff aspirations stay alive. Lose and put a toe tag on the 2024 season because the chances these error-prone Dolphins will win eight of the remaining nine games, getting to 10 wins, are slim.

Here’s a look at how each aspect of this team has performed so far.

▪ Quarterback: Tagovailoa has been decent (96.7 passer rating) when healthy, but decent no longer cuts it. This offense needs the big plays to return, and better execution in the red zone. I have waited five seasons for Tagovailoa to prove he’s a clutch quarterback, delivering game-winning performances when the pressure mounts, and only clutch performances will save this season. Grade: C.

▪ Tailback: While Raheem Mostert was sidelined with a chest injury De’Von Achane stepped up as Miami’s lead back, and it’s unlikely he’ll be giving that job back unless he suffers an injury that sidelines him. But the Dolphins possessed the NFL’s second-best rushing attack last season and Miami’s now ranked ninth, averaging 133.9 yards per game. But Miami is 1/10th of a yard behind the NFL’s 4.49 yards per carry average. Grade: C.

▪ Playmakers: Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are the most expensive receiver duo in the NFL, and neither has delivered a Pro Bowl-worthy performance this season. Sure they spent four-plus games playing with quarterbacks who weren’t NFL starters, but there has only been one game (Jacksonville) either of the two carried this offense. Jonnu Smith has been productive (30 receptions, which he has turned into 302 yards and one touchdown) but the rest of the tight ends have been hold-your-nose bad. Grade: D.

▪ Offensive line: Outside of allowing three quarterbacks to sustain serious injuries, Miami’s offensive line has exceeded expectations. Terron Amstead’s rated one of the NFL’s top offensive tackles this season, which proves the type of impact this 33-year-old can have on the game when he’s healthy. The interior linemen of Robert Jones, Aaron Brewer and Liam Eichenberg are also blossoming before our eyes, which is proof that Butch Barry is a top-notch O-line coach. Grade: B.

▪ Defensive line: The Dolphins have done better against the run as of late, possessing a yards-per-game (120 rushing yards allowed) and per-carry average that’s below the NFL average (4.4 per carry). However, the Dolphins have the second-fewest sacks (10) in the NFL this season, leading only the Atlanta Falcons (9). It doesn’t help that Jaelan Phillips sustained a season-ending knee injury in the fourth game of the season, or that Zach Sieler has been sidelined two weeks because of an eye injury he sustained in practice. However, Miami’s best approach when it comes to creating pressure is to blitz, and that’s no an endorsement for the defensive front. Grade: D.

▪ Linebackers: The Dolphins benched David Long Jr., a team captain, last week because opponents were picking on last year’s leading tackler from a coverage standpoint, and replaced him with Anthony Walker Jr. Walker put together a respectable showing against the Bills, but expect the competition to see who lines up next to Jordyn Brooks, the team’s leading tackler this season, to continue. Miami needs better coverage of tight ends and tailbacks to tighten the screws on this defense. Grade: C-.

▪ Secondary: When at full strength Miami secondary was among the NFL’s best, but Kader Kohou’s neck injury forced Jalen Ramsey into the nickel role, and Cam Smith, Miami’s 2023 second-round pick, is just beginning to cut his teeth as a regular contributor. Having a healthy Jevon Holland, who is now nursing a knee injury, will be critical to the second half of the season because Jordan Poyer and Marcus Maye have limitations when it comes to range (Poyer), and tackling (Maye). Grade: C-.

▪ Special teams: There’s nothing special about this unit, which has a watered-down return game. At least the coverage unit has been solid this season. Miami has allowed nine returns, which average an NFL low 23.7 yards. Only seven teams have a higher net punt average (40.9) than the Dolphins. However, a punt was blocked and a field-goal snap wasn’t executed because of a botched snap. It doesn’t help that Braxton Berrios sustained a season-ending knee injury, or that Miami’s now on the team’s third long snapper. Grade: C+.

▪ Coaching: Coach Mike McDaniel has a career record of 22-22 (.500), which puts him and Joe Philbin at an identical spot heading into game 45. Philbin’s horrible company to keep, especially when we consider that McDaniel’s teams have far more talent. McDaniel needs to create better game plans, make smarter halftime adjustments, and run a more disciplined team for this season, and his tenure, to get turned around. Grade: D.

▪ Front office: Is there a single contract extension made this past offseason that owner Steve Ross probably doesn’t regret at this moment? Is there a single unit on the Dolphins roster that has a solid core, which can carry this franchise for the next three years? Is there young talent outside of Achane that clearly has a bright future? All of this is on the man Ross put in charge of his football team (Chris Grier) in 2019. This six-year rebuild is seemingly headed nowhere. Grade: D.

▪ Midseason MVP: Achane is leading the Dolphins in rushing yards (420), catches (37) and touchdowns (5). He’s averaging 90.2 total yards per game, which makes him the 15th-most productive skill player in the NFL this season.

▪ Most improved: Da’Shawn Hand, who has contributed 22 tackles, one sack and one pass deflection, has gone from NFL journeyman to a reliable rotational player this season, and has filled in admirably in Sieler in his absence.

▪ Season turns around if: The Dolphins replicate what happened in 2021 and win eight of the season’s final nine games. Miami needs edge player Bradley Chubb to return from the ACL injury that he suffered last December, and for Sieler (eye) and Jevon Holland (knee) to return on defense.

▪ Season becomes a disaster if: Tagovailoa suffers another injury that costs him games, and Miami’s forced to play another stretch of games leaning on backup quarterbacks. Tagovailoa needs to continue leading the offense to 24-plus points a week, giving this defense a chance to secure victories.