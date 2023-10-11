Kelly MacLeod paints the community she calls home

Palmer Rapids – Kelly MacLeod’s paintings tell the story of the Valley, or at least her part of it, with wide panoramic vistas of farmland, scenic country lanes, abandoned buses and the stories of people, including her own family.

“My paintings are all in a 20-kilometre radius of here,” she said. “I have always lived 500 feet from the river and that is what I paint.”

Self-taught, she has always had a gift for drawing, but only recently “felt brave enough” to show her paintings to others.

“This was always something I enjoyed and here I am finally having the courage to show people,” she said.

The response to her work has been very positive, not only in her home community but by others, including those who stopped by her studio during the recent Madawaska Valley Studio Tour.

“It has been great,” she said. “Much busier than I expected.”

Being able to share her art with others has been an opportunity to talk about her art and have it displayed for the public at her studio.

“We don’t have an art gallery in Renfrew County, so it is nice to have been able to have people come here,” she said of the studio tour.

A large painting in the studio is of a landscape vista in the rolling Madawaska Hills. There are fields and trees and hills, small farmhouses and a vast sky. It looks very Renfrew County and at the same time could be the countryside in many areas.

“It is the hill here behind the house,” she said. “It is as high as Foymount. When you look down, it doesn’t look the same as when you are on the same level.”

Growing up in the area, she has mostly lived in Combermere and now Palmer Rapids. Her family has deep roots in the area around the Madawaska Valley and Brudenell, Lyndoch and Raglan. As an artist, she loves to explore the woods and fields in her backyard and paints what she finds.

“I can be lost in my own thoughts,” she admitted.

On a fall day, the foliage in the area is gorgeous but for Ms. MacLeod, all seasons are magical and her canvases show the changing seasons in the Valley.

“It is fun to capture the different times of year,” she said.

Although she only recently began doing paintings which include portraits of people -– most of her paintings are landscapes or some buildings – at her studio she had a striking large portrait of a man which was especially important to her.

“This is my great-grandfather,” she said.

While not everyone recalls having their grandfather in their life, Ms. MacLeod remembers him fondly. He died when she was 17 and imparted much wisdom to her in those years. He was a trapper and a lover of nature.

Tom Mahon was born in Rockingham in 1900. The painting of him, which is based on a photograph, shows him holding some of the foxes he had trapped. Behind him are antlers which almost appear to come out of his head.

“He needed to be represented as this almost mythological creature,” she explained. “He was larger than life.”

Her great-grandfather loved nature and the area and taught her to do so as well, she recalled.

“Even he talked about the decline of species and that was in the 70s,” she recalled.

Another portrait in the studio shows both her grandparents. It looks to be in the 1920s and is hauntingly evocative.

For Ms. McLeod, painting comes very naturally to her and is something she has enjoyed her whole life. “My mother has paintings I did when I was three,” she said.

Throughout school her teachers encouraged her artistic ability. However, she did not go to pursue formal training in painting. In fact, her “day job” is driving a school bus and painting is an outlet quite different from that. She also gets quite a few commissions to paint school buses, she joked.

As she grows and develops as an artist she is working in different mediums and is enjoying experimenting.

“Sometimes with the colours mixing together it is more like a science experiment,” she said.

A Valley artist, she loves the Valley and has no plans on going anywhere else.

“I am grateful for that limited scope,” she said.

Talking about her paintings and the scenery which inspires her is something she doesn’t tire of. Now having the chance to share her art and show her work has been very enjoyable and rewarding, she added. “The work inspires some interesting conversations,” she said.

Her work, including originals, prints and reproductions, is available for sale. She also does commission pieces.

Her work will be on display at Madawaska Coffee in Barry’s Bay in the spring and her studio is available for visit by appointment. As well, she can be reached at kellymacleod@hotmail.com.

Debbi Christinck, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eganville Leader