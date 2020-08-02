Kelly Loeffler talks WNBA, Black Lives Matter with OANN host tied to white supremacy, Nazism

U.S. Senator and Atlanta Dream co-owner Kelly Loeffler discussed her stance on Black Lives Matter with a TV host tied to white supremacy and Nazism.

Loeffler promoted the interview with OANN’s Jack Posobiec that aired Thursday on her social media. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reached out to her team to ask if she was aware of Posobiec’s ties to white supremacy. They declined to address the question.

Loeffler has repeatedly condemned the WNBA’s support of the Black Lives Matter movement as the league prepared for its season that’s dedicated to social justice in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.

The WNBPA has called for Loeffler’s ouster from the Dream while members of the team pushed back on her stance. The WNBA disavowed Loeffler as an active participant in “day-to-day business of the team,” but refused calls to force her to sell her stake.

Posobiec’s ties to white supremacy

The WNBA controversy was the subject of her interview with a man tied to white supremacy.

According to the Journal-Constitution, Posobiec “once associated with white supremacists including Richard Spencer, who organized the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va.” The paper also reports that Posobiec has tweeted out symbolism representing neo-Nazi jargon and Hitler.

A Southern Policy Law Center investigation determined that Posobiec collaborated for years with white supremacists, neo-fascists and antisemites.” Another SPLC investigation revealed that Posobiec used Twitter prolifically to spread conspiracy theories like pizzagate and target Jewish journalists with antisemitic speech.

The Anti-Defamation league reports that he has attempted to sabotage protests against President Donald Trump

“He has enthusiastically promoted a range of lies, including the Pizzagate hoax, and attempted to discredit anti-Trump activists by planting an inflammatory ‘Rape Melania’ sign at a protest event,” the ADL wrote about Posobiec.

FILE - Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., listens during a virtual Senate Committee for Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions hearing, Tuesday, May 12, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington. Atlanta Dream co-owner and Sen. Kelly Loeffler is not in favor of the WNBA's social justice plans and has sent a letter to Commissioner Cathy Engelbert objecting to the league’s initiatives to honor the Black Lives Matter movement when the season begins in Florida. Loeffler is a U.S. Republican senator running for re-election in Georgia.(Win McNamee/Pool via AP, File)

Loeffler’s interview with Posobiec, OANN

Posobiec now works for extreme right-wing propaganda outlet OANN and welcomed Loeffler as a guest on Thursday.

I joined @JackPosobiec on @OANN to discuss why I had to call out the BLM political organization — and why the woke mob is trying to cancel me.



WATCH the full interview here. #gapol #gasen pic.twitter.com/yU5QU1kNiW — Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) July 31, 2020

“I felt some of the recent actions that the league has taken has really moved to divide us further at this moment when I think sports could be such a powerful, uniting force for our country,” Loeffler told Posobiec of her objection to WNBA protests.

When the Journal Constitution asked Loeffler’s team if she knew of Posobiec’s ties to hate, they condemned the question and provided this response:

“Senator Loeffler refuses to be silenced by the left and their friends in the media. She won’t cave to the cancel culture’s ridiculous demands.”

Loeffler wasn’t elected to her seat in the U.S. Senate. Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Loeffler to her seat in 2019 after her predecessor Johnny Isakson resigned. Loeffler faced scrutiny in April after she sold $18 million in stocks following a Senate briefing ahead of the U.S. COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing market crash.

She is up for election to retain her seat in November.

